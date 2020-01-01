Where are you going?
New York

Collected by Deana Medley
Chinatown

Chinatown, New York, NY, USA
New York's Chinatown is the largest enclave of Chinese people in the Western hemisphere; it is also one of the oldest outside of Asia. Unlike many urban Chinatowns, New York's is both residential and commercial. When visiting Chinatown, step away...
Delmonico's

56 Beaver St, New York, NY 10004, USA
Delmonico's, which sits on a distinctive triangle-shaped corner near Wall Street, opened in 1837 as the first fine dining restaurant in the U.S. It was the first establishment to have a printed menu, separate tables, and tablecloths, and it was...
Henri Bendel

712 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019, USA
Henri Bendel is a small luxury department store located in what was originally three townhouses on Fifth Avenue. The building - which features Lalique windows, a grand circular staircase, high ceilings and marble floors - inspired Jacqueline...
Malatesta Trattoria

649 Washington St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Malatesta is one of the best Italian restaurants in New York: when it comes to the quality of the food and the value, it cannot be beat. It sits on the corner of Washington and Christopher Streets in the West Village, and during but winter months,...
Mamoun's Falafel

One of the oldest falafel joints in New York City, and one of the first Middle Eastern establishments in the United States, Mamoun’s remains a satisfying choice for spicy, hearty staples for just a few bucks. While they’ve expanded to five other...
Guggenheim Museum

1071 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128, USA
The Guggenheim Museum is a work of art in itself. Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the building's iconic curved facade stands out on the orderly row of edifices lining its stretch of Fifth Avenue. Completed near the end of Wright's career (it...
Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)

11 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019, USA
MoMA is closed for renovations through October 21, 2019.

The Museum of Modern Art, one of the city's—and the country's—premier institutions for modern and contemporary art, first opened its doors in 1939. Its permanent collection of...
The Metropolitan Museum of Art

1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028, USA
The Metropolitan Museum of Art—or, commonly, the Met—is one of the world's great museums, alongside the Louvre, the British Museum, and a handful of others. It would be easy to devote an entire week's visit to the museum alone, and realistically...
Staten Island Ferry

Randall Manor, Staten Island, NY, USA
The price of everything is always going up, up, up in New York City . . . with one exception. The Staten Island Ferry, whichstarted operating in 1905, remains the best deal in the Big Apple: it's free. The 25-minute ride between Whitehall Terminal...
Irish Hunger Memorial

North End Ave & Vesey St, New York, NY 10280, USA
The Irish potato famine ("An Gorta Mor") is in the mid 1800s saw the migration of a million people to America following a blight destruction of potato crops in Ireland. Visitors to Battery Park City can appreciate the depth and beauty of Ireland...
Ahoy New York Tours & Tasting

New York, NY, USA
Manhattan's Chinatown can be one of the most intimidating places to visit in all of New York City. While Little Italy is far smaller, it too can be off-putting with its obnoxious waiters who shove menus in your face as you traverse the sidewalk....
Made in Brooklyn Tours

Brooklyn, NY, USA
It's been a while since I took my first 'Made in Brooklyn' tour with Dom, the company's enthusiastic and friendly owner (pictured here, he's the smiling bald guy!). I've since lost the photographs I took in moves across the globe and I can no...
Jane's Carousel

Old Dock St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
You know a carousel must be quite special if it is the first to make the National Register of Historic Places. Jane's Carousel, located in Brooklyn Bridge Park in the DUMBO section of Brooklyn, is truly unique. The fully-restored antique carousel...
