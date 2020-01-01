New york
Collected by Cindy Wicker
990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA
Participating in the Japanese tradition of hanami, or "flower viewing" at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden during springtime is one of the simplest pleasures I've had that didn't involve food. For four weeks, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is home to pink...
11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
In April 2017, the World's 50 Best Restaurants List (produced by the British magazine Restaurant) bestowed the title of the greatest restaurant anywhere on Eleven Madison Park. It marked the first time in 13 years that an American establishment...
100 Stanton St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Gooey, crispy, cheesy, buttery: The list of adjectives goes on for this Lower East Side grilled cheese purveyor. Don't expect the sammies Mom made for your after-school snack; no Wonderbread or Kraft singles here. Billed as "Super Fancy Grilled...
111 N 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
OK, OK - we all know by now that Brooklyn is ground zero for New York's artisanal food movement. But a chocolate factory in the middle of so-hip-it-hurts Williamsburg is still a pretty cool prospect. Created by real-life brothers Rick and Michael...
51 N 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Brooklyn Flea has enriched the city landscape with a contemporary spin to the traditional concept of a flea market. Find beauty in unexpected places at the Flea. With a range of vendors of antiques and vintage clothing, a selection of jewelry, art...
Path Plaza, Jersey City, NJ 07306, USA
From May through December, head down to the Grove Street PATH Station (between Grove and Newark Street) for a taste of true local flavor. Here, the Historic Downtown Jersey Farmers' Market blooms with fresh produce, spices, pastries, and other...
