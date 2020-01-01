Where are you going?
New york 2015

Collected by Cathy Law
Guggenheim Museum

1071 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128, USA
The Guggenheim Museum is a work of art in itself. Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the building's iconic curved facade stands out on the orderly row of edifices lining its stretch of Fifth Avenue. Completed near the end of Wright's career (it...
Pantheon

Piazza della Rotonda, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
This 1st-century wonder will take your breath away. Not only is it one of the city's most ancient sites, it's been in continuous use for centuries. Originally built as a private temple, today it is a Catholic church and the resting place of...
Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias

Av. del Professor López Piñero, 7, 46013 València, Valencia, Spain
The City of Arts and Sciences (Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias) is one of Valencia's must-see spots and an ideal place to relax. Located just outside the city center, the buildings provide a modern contrast to Valencia's old, winding streets....
Zurriola beach

Zurriola Ibilbidea, s/n, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Zurriola beach is slightly off the radar, or at least as much off the radar as one of a city's three beaches can be. The only tourists that typically venture over are of the surfing persuasion, and sitting to watch the sunset on the wall that...
L'Illustre Boutique

Passage du Grand Cerf, 75002 Paris, France
It had been years since I last stumbled upon the Passage du Grand Cerf in the 2nd, a long and narrow gallery of creative shops. Though I wasn't the only shopper, part of me felt like I had happened upon an untouched jewel. If I share this spot...
Semilla

You'd think that having a Meilleur Ouvrier de France (a prestigious crafstman title) at the helm of a restaurant would imply steep prices, but at Semilla, you're in for both a great meal and a great deal. The international influence is strong...
Pierre Sang

55 Rue Oberkampf, 75011 Paris, France
He loves to work with French produce, but Pierre Sang has also introduced French people to flavors they aren’t used to. He was born in Korea and adopted by a French family when he was seven. In his cooking, he incorporates some of his...
Monastery of Montserrat

08199 Montserrat, Barcelona, Spain
We took the train out of Barcelona, heading north to the Monastery of Montserrat. After exiting the funicular railway, we found the light to be shining through the portico walkway, leading us to a wonderful church with heavenly music from the boys...
Legend Saint Germain

151bis Rue de Rennes, 75006 Paris, France
If small, intimate boutique hotels with a strong personality are right up your alley, then there is no doubt that this little jewel of the 6e arrondissement will be a good fit for your next stay in Paris. Less than 40 rooms, a cozy lobby, a...
More Details >
Bruscoli di Bruscoli Ginevra

During my last stay in Florence, I wanted to learn more about the artisan trades, and Bruscoli was recommended to me by a local. I am so glad it was. As I walked along the Arno River on my way to the workshop, I had no idea what an extraordinary...
New Street A

New Street A, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Siem Reap's Central Market is a fun one, with food, clothing, and goods a wander is worth your time. The touts are thin and the restaurants surrounding the market all sale good, affordable Khmer food. One of the main streets, Sivatha Road is a...
District 4 Hospital

63, 65 Bến Vân Đồn, Phường 12, Quận 4, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
On our last day in Ho Chi Minh City/Saigon, we hooked up with Geoffrey Deetz, an expat from Oakland, CA, who runs the Black Cat Cafe and has lived in Vietnam for 12 years. He led us through an ever-narrowing maze of streets and alleys in the...
Night Market

Luang Prabang, Laos
Aimed primarily at tourists, the Night Market sets up each evening along a few blocks of Thanon Sisavangvong. Lining both sides of the street, with a section down the middle, stalls offer a plethora of souvenirs, from cotton shopping bags and...
Rovos Rail Cape Town Office

Old Marine Dr, Foreshore, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Rolling through five countries in 14 days, the opulent Pride of Africa whisks passengers from the tip of South Africa to Tanzania’s largest city. The trip includes two nights at a five-star game lodge, a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River, and...
Ben Thanh Market

Chợ, Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
Jackfruit and dragonfruit on display at a fruit stand in Banh Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh.
Bánh Mì Huỳnh Hoa

26 Lê Thị Riêng, P, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
You want to find the best banh mi in Saigon - then go where the lines is. There was a huge line at Huynh Hoa on Le Thi Rieng street. It was a little hole in the wall shop, but the stand was packed with locals pulling up on their bike and getting...
