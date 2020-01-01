New York
Collected by Sinead McGrath
28 Frost St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
The Sketchbook Project lives within the Brooklyn Art Library, filling their entire left wall from floor to ceiling. Yes, leave it to a place as cool as Brooklyn to have an art library. Anyway, my friend and I stumbled onto this fascinating place...
179 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Opened in 1914, this is a New York institution. Its been owned and operated by four generations of the same family. You really feel like you're stepping into a NY deli 50 years ago.
11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
In April 2017, the World's 50 Best Restaurants List (produced by the British magazine Restaurant) bestowed the title of the greatest restaurant anywhere on Eleven Madison Park. It marked the first time in 13 years that an American establishment...
8 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011, USA
Ootoya is a Japanese chain specializing in well-priced teishoku, set meals. Their new outpost in New York is much fancier than its counterparts in Japan. The food is excellent and authentic; the price is fair. It's one of the most Japanese places...
220 E 9th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
Delicious takoyaki.
150 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
One of my favorite coffee places in Williamsburg, Brooklyn is Bakeri. Well, it is not a spelling mistake. This is the name of the an artisanal bakery in the neighborhood, with a French feel in it.
476 5th Ave, New York, NY 10018, USA
The main branch of the New York Public Library is one of the country’s grandest Beaux Arts buildings, a temple to learning on Fifth Avenue between 40th and 42nd streets. At the end of the 19th century, John Bigelow, who oversaw the Tilden...
Main St, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044, USA
For panoramic views of the entire city—for the price of a subway ride—take the Roosevelt Island Tram. As the suspended car runs parallel to the bridge, spanning the gap between Manhattan and Roosevelt Island, you'll have unparalleled vistas of the...
235 Bowery, New York, NY 10002, USA
Originally an immigrant neighborhood, the Lower East Side of Manhattan has rapidly transformed in to an area filled with trendy restaurants, galleries, and new high-end apartments and hotels. During a trip, artists were repainting a mural at a...
225 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016, USA
The JP Morgan Library's grand, old-world elegance immediately transports you to turn-of-the-century New York. And at that time, there was almost no one more powerful than financier JP Morgan. He launched U.S. Steel and even served as the...
530 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Located atop The McKittrick Hotel—site of the immersive theater experience "Sleep No More"—Gallow Green is a beguiling outdoor space overgrown with flowers and vines that offers up views of the Hudson River and the High Line. It's as popular for...
636 Broadway #714, New York, NY 10012, USA
I was in a rush to meet some friends for dinner in the Lower East Side and was stopped in my tracks when I came across some unlikely art—the words "love me" urgently scrawled on the side of a column. The message was simple but poignant. For the...
