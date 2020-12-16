Where are you going?
New Orleans in Living Color

Sponsored by New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation
New Orleans has long drawn artists and musicians with its unique atmosphere and the joie de vivre of its residents. Randy “Frenchy” Frechette is one of many who has found in New Orleans both his muse and home. Originally from Lowell, Massachusetts, Frenchy moved to the city in 1997 and today you’ll find him at events around town, in music clubs, and at Saints games capturing their energy on canvas. Here are some of his favorite places to find inspiration and to see the works of other artists.
Jackson Square

701 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
A National Historic Landmark that has also been named one of America’s Great Public Spaces, Jackson Square is the historic heart of New Orleans. Under the French, it went by the name the Place d’Armes and it wasn’t until the first half of the 19th...
Mercedes-Benz Superdome

1500 Sugar Bowl Dr, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
The Mercedes-Benz Superdome was first built in 1975 and the largest domed structure in the world has, over the last 40 years, hosted six Superbowls (as well as three NCAA’s Final Fours). With a capacity of more than 76,000 and a dome that soars to...
Jon Schooler Studio

New Orleans, LA, USA
Like Frenchy, Jon Schooler is another immigrant to New Orleans who settled in the city after being drawn by its unique creative energy. The self-taught, contemporary folk artist originally from Brooklyn settled on Oak Street in 2003, after living...
Jonathan Ferrara Gallery

400A Julia St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Jonathan Ferrara was working for a bank in Boston when a business trip for a United Way fundraiser brought him to New Orleans. On that first visit, he fell in love with the city and moved to New Orleans three weeks later. Eventually he opened a...
More Details >
New Orleans in Photos

French Quarter Fest is billed as the largest free concert in the South and features local musicians of varied genres. Over the course of four days in April, you can experience all kinds of music, by over 100 performers scattered throughout the...
