New Orleans in Living Color

New Orleans has long drawn artists and musicians with its unique atmosphere and the joie de vivre of its residents. Randy “Frenchy” Frechette is one of many who has found in New Orleans both his muse and home. Originally from Lowell, Massachusetts, Frenchy moved to the city in 1997 and today you’ll find him at events around town, in music clubs, and at Saints games capturing their energy on canvas. Here are some of his favorite places to find inspiration and to see the works of other artists.