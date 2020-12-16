New Orleans in July
Collected by Jess Sauer
Four days of lazing.
2800 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
Exposed brick, dark wood and plenty of natural light beget the handsome space at Coquette, which occupies an unassuming corner on Magazine Street in the tony Garden District. Chef Michael Stoltzfus marries his Eastern Shore sensibilities (crab...
1400 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
New Orleans' cemeteries are part of the city's culture as well as its landscape—and St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 is the oldest and most famous. Opened in 1789 on the edge of the French Quarter, the cemetery is home to the tomb of Marie Laveau, a...
800 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Café Du Monde is always open; it’s the clientele that changes—from visiting families and local pensioners early in the morning, to couples in the evening, to Bourbon Street refugees looking for coffee and ballast in the...
1 Collins Diboll Cir, New Orleans, LA 70124, USA
This is the oldest and grandest art institute in a city that’s long captivated artists. The Neoclassical building sits amid the greenery of massive City Park (conveniently at the end of the Canal Streetcar Line). It’s an especially good...
1332 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
The Garden District was developed in the middle 19th century, and is where the mercantile elite built their in-town estates. Unlike the narrow parcels of the French Quarter or surrounding neighborhoods, house lots here were divided up with just...
634 Elysian Fields Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
In case you've ever wondered what it's like to drink your way up Bourbon Street on a bike, Confederacy of Cruisers can provide the answer. As one of only two ways to speed through the city with an open container (the other way is on a horse), bike...
French Quarter Fest is billed as the largest free concert in the South and features local musicians of varied genres. Over the course of four days in April, you can experience all kinds of music, by over 100 performers scattered throughout the...
624 Pirate Alley, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
The former home of William Faulkner (where he wrote Soldiers' Pay), this tiny bookstore is full of rare and first editions, plus New Orleans literature, and new bestsellers.
615 Toulouse St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Flashdance on the big screen, go-go dancers, 80s music – so worth the $5 cover. Also: Confirmed my theory that everyone in New Orleans knows how to dance.
Located in a warehouse in New Orleans' Ninth Ward, the Old New Orleans Rum Distillery was the brainchild of a local artist in 1999. The distillery survived the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and is still going strong and are now being...
5631 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
BE A NEW ORLEANIAN. WHEREVER YOU ARE. read the ubiquitous bumper sticker in the years after Hurricane Katrina. It was a simple, direct, and on-target message—the sort that’s been perfected by this T-shirt shop, with stores uptown on...
City Park, New Orleans, LA, USA
New Orleans' green spaces run the gamut from City Park, which spans 1,300 acres and is the 6th largest urban park in the United States, to the city block-sized Jackson Square, a French Quarter gathering point for artists, musicians, and street...
221 Camp St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
This is where the cool kids (Uma Thurman, Led Zeppelin, Anthony Bourdain) lay their heads when they stop over in the Big Easy. The look is modern but not excessively so, location-appropriate, but not in an overly Fleur-de-Lys kind of way. Think:...
3218 Dauphine St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Tattooed, yoga mat-toting hipsters frequent this Bywater haunt for its locally roasted coffee, kale salads, and just-pressed juices. And on select weekday nights, the space plays host to a pop-up called Twilight Tacos. The succinct menu includes...
2048 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Trashy Diva started as a vintage clothing store and evolved into a vintage-inspired clothing line.
1109 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
You'll see hand painted signs saying "Be Nice or Leave" in restaurants and bars all over New Orleans. At Coop's Place, a dive in the French Quarter that happens to also serve great food, and where you'll see people from all strata of society...
Stock up on Fleur de Lys note cards, glossy coffee-table books, and leather-bound journals. Gator wrapping paper? They've got that, too.
2401 St Ann St, New Orleans, LA 70119, USA
“Well, we’ll see about that!” loudly harrumphs an endless of stream of out-of-town customers, eager to challenge the claim that Willie Mae’s makes “the world’s best fried chicken.” They’re usually...
