New Orleans
514 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Little-known fact: New Orleans was the first place in North America to license pharmacists (starting in 1769, when the city was still under Spanish rule). After Louisiana became a territory, the U.S. governor extended the requirement, also...
2401 St Ann St, New Orleans, LA 70119, USA
“Well, we’ll see about that!” loudly harrumphs an endless of stream of out-of-town customers, eager to challenge the claim that Willie Mae’s makes “the world’s best fried chicken.” They’re usually...
New Orleans, LA, USA
Like Frenchy, Jon Schooler is another immigrant to New Orleans who settled in the city after being drawn by its unique creative energy. The self-taught, contemporary folk artist originally from Brooklyn settled on Oak Street in 2003, after living...
400A Julia St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Jonathan Ferrara was working for a bank in Boston when a business trip for a United Way fundraiser brought him to New Orleans. On that first visit, he fell in love with the city and moved to New Orleans three weeks later. Eventually he opened a...
925 Camp St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
The three floors of art on display at the Ogden, one of a handful of museums in the city's off-the-radar museum district near Lee Circle, run the gamut from Clementine Hunter's paintings of plantation life to Shelby Lee Adam's photographs of...
1 Collins Diboll Cir, New Orleans, LA 70124, USA
This is the oldest and grandest art institute in a city that’s long captivated artists. The Neoclassical building sits amid the greenery of massive City Park (conveniently at the end of the Canal Streetcar Line). It’s an especially good...
900 Camp St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Art enthusiasts visiting New Orleans should consider a stop at the Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) in the Warehouse Arts District, just a short walk from the Ogden Museum of Southern Art and "Gallery Row" on Julia Street. Started in 1976 as an...
1000 Howard Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113, USA
Discover a history that can be felt and a little local flavor with one of the many tours available or explore it all on your own. The beauty of this cemetery is a reflection of it's location. Worn and unkempt, its air of mysterious romanticism can...
726 St Peter, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Preservation Hall occupies a worn Creole town house that was originally built as a home in the early 19th century, and that had evolved into an art gallery and performance space by 1961. (It was founded by a man of philanthropic bent who fretted...
421 Frenchmen St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Louisiana Music Factory, an essential stop at both the beginning and the end of every trip to New Orleans, is an old-fashioned music store with a heavy emphasis on local acts. Come by early during your visit to sample the work of New Orleans...
5525 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
This uptown boutique, co-owned by Mad Men's Bryan Batt (Salvatore Romano) and actor-turned-Bally of Switzerland buyer Tom Cianfichi, is a well-curated collection of decoupage serving plates, beaded clutches, and toile throw pillows. When I visited...
5521 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
The front of this gallery-like shop is dedicated to luxurious linens, Diptyque candles, and hand-blown glassware. In the back, the closet-size collection of items from labels like Dosa, Trelise Cooper, and Emma Hope is a fashionable find.
Stock up on Fleur de Lys note cards, glossy coffee-table books, and leather-bound journals. Gator wrapping paper? They've got that, too.
3001 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
The words "free beer" should get the attention of anyone of legal drinking age. I stumbled upon the free brewery tour at NOLA Brewing and highly recommend the experience as both informative and delicious. Free tours are offered Fridays, Saturdays,...
