1133 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
A trio of 1830s townhouses, Soniat House exudes an Old World elegance, from its wrought iron balconies to its white-jacketed porters. Rooms and suites have just the right amount of character so that they feel of an era without being precious or...
221 Camp St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
This is where the cool kids (Uma Thurman, Led Zeppelin, Anthony Bourdain) lay their heads when they stop over in the Big Easy. The look is modern but not excessively so, location-appropriate, but not in an overly Fleur-de-Lys kind of way. Think:...
1403 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Chef Tory McPhail was recently named James Beard's Best Chef South and his forward-looking take on Creole classics keeps this New Orleans institution, which has launched the careers of the likes of Paul Prudhomme and Emeril Lagasse, current....
626 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118, USA
Not only is the food at this Uptown diner above average, the service is spectacular. The diner's throwback style—with most of the seating at an undulating counter, white-jacketed waitstaff, and a quilted stainless-steel wall above the...
3322 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
The Garden District has a lot of things going for it but I'd put Slim Goodies at the top of the list. They're renowned for their sweet potato pancakes (light, fluffy, amazing) and clever names for their breakfast mashups like the above Jewish...
2800 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
Exposed brick, dark wood and plenty of natural light beget the handsome space at Coquette, which occupies an unassuming corner on Magazine Street in the tony Garden District. Chef Michael Stoltzfus marries his Eastern Shore sensibilities (crab...
800 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Café Du Monde is always open; it’s the clientele that changes—from visiting families and local pensioners early in the morning, to couples in the evening, to Bourbon Street refugees looking for coffee and ballast in the...
6500 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70118, USA
Audubon Park sits on the site of a former sugar plantation—the only plantation in the city that wasn’t subsequently developed for homes or businesses. It’s about 25 minutes via streetcar from downtown, but feels a world apart,...
5030 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
Dat Dog is a local hotspot that serves top quality hot dogs with a NOLA twist. You can get classic pork or beef wieners, kielbasa, and bratwurst—but you're encouraged to be adventurous by trying something more usual like the crawfish or...
617 Ursulines Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
This gem in a quiet stretch of the French Quarter earns the French word for bakery—patisserie—for its true-to-Paris pastries. The flaky croissants come in all types, from plain or savory to filled and sweet. Whatever you order, you must get one on...
2440 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
A local friend recommended Cake Cafe in the Bywater, so a friend and I stopped for lunch after exploring all afternoon. The humble bakery has some of the best sandwiches I've ever had, including my favorite, the crab sandwich, pictured here. It's...
1800 Magazine St, 2nd floor, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
In a city known for rich and spicy cuisine, this fine-dining spot near the waterfront mixes fresh ingredients in cool and inventive ways. Start with the Louisiana pickled shrimp appetizer, which also comes with some of the best deviled eggs you'll...
