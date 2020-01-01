New Orleans
Collected by Pierrette
2440 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
A local friend recommended Cake Cafe in the Bywater, so a friend and I stopped for lunch after exploring all afternoon. The humble bakery has some of the best sandwiches I've ever had, including my favorite, the crab sandwich, pictured here. It's...
630 St Peter, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Gumbo anyone? Bring your appetite to the Gumbo Shop in the French Quarter. The menu offers something for everyone, from Cajun to Creole, cocktails through dessert, at moderate prices. The Gumbo Shop offers indoor seating and a cozy open air...
511 St Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Stock up on provisions, find yourself a picnic blanket, and take advantage of New Orleans' many stretches of green. Hit up Johnny's Po' Boys in the Quarter for fried oysters, meatballs, or even hamburger meat on Leidenheimer French bread and grab...
New Orleans, LA, USA
Frenchmen Street is, more or less, the local-music version of Bourbon Street. It also has its share of tourists trundling about with go-cups in hand, but they’re drawn more by the music than the drink. Plan to spend an evening (things start...
The six-block-long French Market is full of vendors peddling knickknacks, pralines and beignet mix, and boozy, frozen beverages to go. There's a daily open-air flea market from 9 am-6 pm, and a farmers market each Wednesday that features live...
800 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Café Du Monde is always open; it’s the clientele that changes—from visiting families and local pensioners early in the morning, to couples in the evening, to Bourbon Street refugees looking for coffee and ballast in the...
930 Tchoupitoulas St suite a, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Cochon is the brainchild of chefs Donald Link (also of Herbsaint and Pêche Seafood Grill) and Stephen Stryjewski, who have taken Cajun-style cooking out of the comic books and given it an updated, serious sensibility. You’ll find...
930 Tchoupitoulas St b, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Donald Link's "swine shop" (part wine bar, part butcher, part sandwich spot) is a meaty addendum to the Cajun chef's pork-centric Cochon (around the corner). You can't go wrong with the always-on-the-menu muffaletta or the pork belly on white...
923 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
The fragrant, pleasingly cluttered Central Grocery is a holdover from an era when Italian-run groceries occupied storefronts throughout the city. This timeworn shop across from the French Market still boasts an old-world charm, filled with tall...
