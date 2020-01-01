Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

New Orleans

Collected by Pierrette
List View
Map View
Save Place

New Orleans Cake Café & Bakery

2440 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
A local friend recommended Cake Cafe in the Bywater, so a friend and I stopped for lunch after exploring all afternoon. The humble bakery has some of the best sandwiches I've ever had, including my favorite, the crab sandwich, pictured here. It's...
More Details >
Save Place

Gumbo Shop

630 St Peter, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Gumbo anyone? Bring your appetite to the Gumbo Shop in the French Quarter. The menu offers something for everyone, from Cajun to Creole, cocktails through dessert, at moderate prices. The Gumbo Shop offers indoor seating and a cozy open air...
More Details >
Save Place

Johnny's Po-Boys

511 St Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Stock up on provisions, find yourself a picnic blanket, and take advantage of New Orleans' many stretches of green. Hit up Johnny's Po' Boys in the Quarter for fried oysters, meatballs, or even hamburger meat on Leidenheimer French bread and grab...
More Details >
Save Place

Frenchmen Street

New Orleans, LA, USA
Frenchmen Street is, more or less, the local-music version of Bourbon Street. It also has its share of tourists trundling about with go-cups in hand, but they’re drawn more by the music than the drink. Plan to spend an evening (things start...
More Details >
Save Place

French Market

The six-block-long French Market is full of vendors peddling knickknacks, pralines and beignet mix, and boozy, frozen beverages to go. There's a daily open-air flea market from 9 am-6 pm, and a farmers market each Wednesday that features live...
More Details >
Save Place

Café Du Monde

800 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Café Du Monde is always open; it’s the clientele that changes—from visiting families and local pensioners early in the morning, to couples in the evening, to Bourbon Street refugees looking for coffee and ballast in the...
More Details >
Save Place

Cochon Restaurant

930 Tchoupitoulas St suite a, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Cochon is the brainchild of chefs Donald Link (also of Herbsaint and Pêche Seafood Grill) and Stephen Stryjewski, who have taken Cajun-style cooking out of the comic books and given it an updated, serious sensibility. You’ll find...
More Details >
Save Place

Cochon Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St b, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Donald Link's "swine shop" (part wine bar, part butcher, part sandwich spot) is a meaty addendum to the Cajun chef's pork-centric Cochon (around the corner). You can't go wrong with the always-on-the-menu muffaletta or the pork belly on white...
More Details >
Save Place

Central Grocery

923 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
The fragrant, pleasingly cluttered Central Grocery is a holdover from an era when Italian-run groceries occupied storefronts throughout the city. This timeworn shop across from the French Market still boasts an old-world charm, filled with tall...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World