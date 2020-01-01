New Orleans - 2015
Collected by Debbie Elliott
List View
Map View
Save Place
Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA, USA
Some find this narrow, neon-lit French Quarter street appealing, others appalling. But it’s worth a stroll either way. It’s as if all the sins of mankind and then some were rounded up and corralled here—tawdry strip shows, cheap and potent drinks,...
Save Place
623 Frenchmen St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
This Frenchmen Street landmark offers up a steady parade of remarkable local musicians from late afternoon until early morning, with an emphasis on foot-tapping traditional and swing jazz. Musicians play on a low stage against the front window;...
Save Place
800 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Café Du Monde is always open; it’s the clientele that changes—from visiting families and local pensioners early in the morning, to couples in the evening, to Bourbon Street refugees looking for coffee and ballast in the...
Save Place
701 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
A National Historic Landmark that has also been named one of America’s Great Public Spaces, Jackson Square is the historic heart of New Orleans. Under the French, it went by the name the Place d’Armes and it wasn’t until the first half of the 19th...
Save Place
400A Julia St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Jonathan Ferrara was working for a bank in Boston when a business trip for a United Way fundraiser brought him to New Orleans. On that first visit, he fell in love with the city and moved to New Orleans three weeks later. Eventually he opened a...
Save Place
1433 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
There are three old streetcar lines that run in New Orleans. We enjoyed a ride down St. Charles, the oldest of the lines. The trains were beautifully worn originals and gave us a glance at the front of many beautiful old homes. There were also a...
Save Place
2800 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
Exposed brick, dark wood and plenty of natural light beget the handsome space at Coquette, which occupies an unassuming corner on Magazine Street in the tony Garden District. Chef Michael Stoltzfus marries his Eastern Shore sensibilities (crab...
Save Place
1400 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
New Orleans' cemeteries are part of the city's culture as well as its landscape—and St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 is the oldest and most famous. Opened in 1789 on the edge of the French Quarter, the cemetery is home to the tomb of Marie Laveau, a...
Save Place
813 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
The French 75 is attached to historic Arnaud’s Restaurant, founded in 1918 and located just off Bourbon Street. Once you get through the doors, you’ll feel miles away from the crass college-age drinkers and luridly colored beverages a...
Save Place
2401 St Ann St, New Orleans, LA 70119, USA
“Well, we’ll see about that!” loudly harrumphs an endless of stream of out-of-town customers, eager to challenge the claim that Willie Mae’s makes “the world’s best fried chicken.” They’re usually...
Save Place
617 Piety St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Every city worth its salt has at least one great pizza joint. So why go out of your way to visit this one? Three reasons: (1) the pizza, (2) the neighborhood, and (3) the pizza. The eatery started as a delivery pop-up, with thin-crust pies made in...
Save Place
923 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
The fragrant, pleasingly cluttered Central Grocery is a holdover from an era when Italian-run groceries occupied storefronts throughout the city. This timeworn shop across from the French Market still boasts an old-world charm, filled with tall...
Save Place
511 St Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Stock up on provisions, find yourself a picnic blanket, and take advantage of New Orleans' many stretches of green. Hit up Johnny's Po' Boys in the Quarter for fried oysters, meatballs, or even hamburger meat on Leidenheimer French bread and grab...
Save Place
5240 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
Named after Dot Domilise and her daughter-in-law Patti, this shack-like corner shop on Annunciation draws locals and in-the-know visitors for some of the city's best po' boys. You can't really go wrong whether you opt for the hot smoked sausage...
Save Place
2440 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
A local friend recommended Cake Cafe in the Bywater, so a friend and I stopped for lunch after exploring all afternoon. The humble bakery has some of the best sandwiches I've ever had, including my favorite, the crab sandwich, pictured here. It's...
Save Place
930 Tchoupitoulas St b, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Donald Link's "swine shop" (part wine bar, part butcher, part sandwich spot) is a meaty addendum to the Cajun chef's pork-centric Cochon (around the corner). You can't go wrong with the always-on-the-menu muffaletta or the pork belly on white...
Save Place
538 Hagan Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119, USA
When it comes to po' boys, everyone has his/her favorite spot. Mine has always been Domilise's--until I went to Parkway Bakery & Tavern on my way back from City Park. Like Domilise's, it's off the beaten path, but well worth it. I ordered the...
Save Place
4510 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
Part of Freret Street's ever-expanding restaurant row, this modern deli helmed by Galatoire's alum Kevin White serves a mean sandwich (with nary a po' boy or muffuletta on the menu). The knuckle—cold roast beef, a heap of crispy shoestring...
Save Place
3322 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
The Garden District has a lot of things going for it but I'd put Slim Goodies at the top of the list. They're renowned for their sweet potato pancakes (light, fluffy, amazing) and clever names for their breakfast mashups like the above Jewish...
Save Place
624 Pirate Alley, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
The former home of William Faulkner (where he wrote Soldiers' Pay), this tiny bookstore is full of rare and first editions, plus New Orleans literature, and new bestsellers.
Save Place
1 Collins Diboll Cir, New Orleans, LA 70124, USA
This is the oldest and grandest art institute in a city that’s long captivated artists. The Neoclassical building sits amid the greenery of massive City Park (conveniently at the end of the Canal Streetcar Line). It’s an especially good...
Save Place
1116 Henriette Delille St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
The Mardi Gras American Indian culture is one of the lesser-known elements of New Orleans life, but it’s been part of the African American experience in the city for well over a century. How it began remains the subject of debate. ("Masking" as an...
Save Place
Collins Diboll Cir, New Orleans, LA 70124, USA
Located in the New Orleans Museum of Art, this Ralph Brennan Restaurant features light, artisanal meals made with local ingredients. Some choices include house-cured salmon bruschetta, turkey bacon panini, roasted chicken salad, homemade chicken...
Save Place
1133 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
A trio of 1830s townhouses, Soniat House exudes an Old World elegance, from its wrought iron balconies to its white-jacketed porters. Rooms and suites have just the right amount of character so that they feel of an era without being precious or...
Save Place
New Orleans, LA 70114, USA
If you're looking for some quiet time while visiting New Orleans (what?), consider heading across the river to Algiers Point—a residential section of New Orleans on the west bank of the Mississippi River, full of Creole cottages and other...
Save Place
French Quarter Fest is billed as the largest free concert in the South and features local musicians of varied genres. Over the course of four days in April, you can experience all kinds of music, by over 100 performers scattered throughout the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever