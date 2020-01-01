New Orleans
Collected by Yesim Sayan-Thompson
800 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Café Du Monde is always open; it’s the clientele that changes—from visiting families and local pensioners early in the morning, to couples in the evening, to Bourbon Street refugees looking for coffee and ballast in the...
310 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
I wasn't sure what to expect from SoBou, a restaurant from Commander's Palace, but it wasn't gold-and-black interiors, walls of illuminated glass bottles, and an almost Scandinavian aesthetic. This sleek spot, whose name refers to its South of...
800 Louisa St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Booty's is the kind of neighborhood joint you want in your neighborhood. With its concrete floors, reclaimed wood bar, and pressed tin ceilings, it's cool without trying too hard and I want everything on the street food-inspired menu. I'm tempted...
7318, 2900 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Chef Ian Schnoebelen made a name for himself (and earned a Best New Chef nod from Food & Wine) with Iris, originally located in a tiny Creole cottage in Uptown, and now thriving on the ground floor of the Bienville House Hotel. His latest venture,...
144 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Bourbon House is one of New Orleans' best restaurants, serving fresh seafood (oysters topped with caviar!) and dishes made with local ingredients. In fact, over 70% of ingredients are sourced within 150 miles. Moreover, Bourbon House is passionate...
1403 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Chef Tory McPhail was recently named James Beard's Best Chef South and his forward-looking take on Creole classics keeps this New Orleans institution, which has launched the careers of the likes of Paul Prudhomme and Emeril Lagasse, current....
Mardi Gras World, located in the Port area of New Orleans near the convention center, is a fun stop any time of year. Your tour starts with a brief history of Mardi Gras, a chance to try on some of the elaborate costumes and a taste of New Orleans...
726 St Peter, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Preservation Hall occupies a worn Creole town house that was originally built as a home in the early 19th century, and that had evolved into an art gallery and performance space by 1961. (It was founded by a man of philanthropic bent who fretted...
2800 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
Exposed brick, dark wood and plenty of natural light beget the handsome space at Coquette, which occupies an unassuming corner on Magazine Street in the tony Garden District. Chef Michael Stoltzfus marries his Eastern Shore sensibilities (crab...
623 Frenchmen St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
This Frenchmen Street landmark offers up a steady parade of remarkable local musicians from late afternoon until early morning, with an emphasis on foot-tapping traditional and swing jazz. Musicians play on a low stage against the front window;...
511 St Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Stock up on provisions, find yourself a picnic blanket, and take advantage of New Orleans' many stretches of green. Hit up Johnny's Po' Boys in the Quarter for fried oysters, meatballs, or even hamburger meat on Leidenheimer French bread and grab...
1433 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
There are three old streetcar lines that run in New Orleans. We enjoyed a ride down St. Charles, the oldest of the lines. The trains were beautifully worn originals and gave us a glance at the front of many beautiful old homes. There were also a...
1000 Howard Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113, USA
Discover a history that can be felt and a little local flavor with one of the many tours available or explore it all on your own. The beauty of this cemetery is a reflection of it's location. Worn and unkempt, its air of mysterious romanticism can...
701 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
A National Historic Landmark that has also been named one of America’s Great Public Spaces, Jackson Square is the historic heart of New Orleans. Under the French, it went by the name the Place d’Armes and it wasn’t until the first half of the 19th...
1332 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
The Garden District was developed in the middle 19th century, and is where the mercantile elite built their in-town estates. Unlike the narrow parcels of the French Quarter or surrounding neighborhoods, house lots here were divided up with just...
1400 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
New Orleans' cemeteries are part of the city's culture as well as its landscape—and St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 is the oldest and most famous. Opened in 1789 on the edge of the French Quarter, the cemetery is home to the tomb of Marie Laveau, a...
813 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
The French 75 is attached to historic Arnaud’s Restaurant, founded in 1918 and located just off Bourbon Street. Once you get through the doors, you’ll feel miles away from the crass college-age drinkers and luridly colored beverages a...
610 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Located in the French Quarter for nearly three decades, Lucullus stocks what it terms "culinary antiques": objects that glorify gastronomy. You can browse finds from the 17th through 19th centuries—everything from handblown-glass rolling...
124 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
This two-story book shop in a historic townhouse on Chartres Street specializes in rare and out-of-print tomes, antique maps, and old prints.
130 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
A Sazerac is composed of whiskey and absinthe, and nowhere sports classier digs for this signature cocktail than the Sazerac Bar of the Roosevelt Hotel in downtown New Orleans, where the low lights flow over heavy wood tables and the big leather...
