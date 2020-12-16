New Mexico Flavor
A week long bicycling trip with Backroads brought on a whole new appreciation for a state I've long had a sweet spot for. Here's a glimpse of many of my favorite moments along the way.
Santa Fe plaza
The Santa Fe plaza was deserted after a rare summer rain. During the day folks come to the plaza for lunch at the iconic fajita and empanada carts, stationed on the corners. Musicians, backpackers and tourists escape from the sun here. Starting...
This is what I love about seeing a region from the saddle of a bicycle. You're able to really witness all that is around you, none of it becomes a blur outside of a speeding car window. It was late morning on the second day of a six day biking New...
Taos Mesa Brewing Company
4o miles into a hot and hilly bicycle ride, seeing the Taos Mesa Brewing Company rising from the land scape, had me worried it was all a mirage. Thankfully, the restaurant, brewery and live music space was the real deal and a place that I can't...
The Shed
The Chez Panisse of Santa Fe has been helmed by the same Berkeley-bred chef-owner since the 1970s. While the restaurant isn’t for New Mexican food purists, the local dishes are solid and range from classic renditions to enchiladas gussied up with...
Santa Fe School of Cooking
The Santa Fe School of Cooking recently moved to larger downtown digs. Its three-day Southwest Culinary Boot Camp hinges on recipes using the traditional “three sisters”: corn, beans, and squash. Class trips to local restaurants include lessons in...
