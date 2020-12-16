Where are you going?
New Mexico Flavor

Collected by Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert
A week long bicycling trip with Backroads brought on a whole new appreciation for a state I've long had a sweet spot for. Here's a glimpse of many of my favorite moments along the way.
Santa Fe Plaza

63 Lincoln Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The Santa Fe plaza was deserted after a rare summer rain. During the day folks come to the plaza for lunch at the iconic fajita and empanada carts, stationed on the corners. Musicians, backpackers and tourists escape from the sun here. Starting...
Earthship Biotecture

This is what I love about seeing a region from the saddle of a bicycle. You're able to really witness all that is around you, none of it becomes a blur outside of a speeding car window. It was late morning on the second day of a six day biking New...
Taos Mesa Brewing

20 ABC Mesa Road, El Prado, NM 87529, USA
4o miles into a hot and hilly bicycle ride, seeing the Taos Mesa Brewing Company rising from the land scape, had me worried it was all a mirage. Thankfully, the restaurant, brewery and live music space was the real deal and a place that I can't...
Cafe Pasqual's

121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The Chez Panisse of Santa Fe has been helmed by the same Berkeley-bred chef-owner since the 1970s. While the restaurant isn’t for New Mexican food purists, the local dishes are solid and range from classic renditions to enchiladas gussied up with...
Santa Fe School of Cooking

125 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA

The Santa Fe School of Cooking recently moved to larger downtown digs. Its three-day Southwest Culinary Boot Camp hinges on recipes using the traditional “three sisters”: corn, beans, and squash. Class trips to local restaurants include lessons in...

