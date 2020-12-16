New mexico
"Red or green" is the official state question. Really. Chile and enchantment. Big landscape. OLD...
Francisco - Armijo - Otero Addition, Albuquerque, NM 87102, USA
For the countless road-trippers who still follow the old 'Mother Road' through the western U.S., Albuquerque is one of the highlights. Much of the modern city might seem indistinguishable from suburban anywhere, but if you're on your way to the...
Taos, NM, NM, USA
If you take "The High Road" from Santa Fe north to Taos, you're in for plenty of mountain vistas and old adobe churches; plan to stop frequently. Spaniards founded villages here in the 17th and 18th centuries--their northernmost reach into the...
Ranchos De Taos, NM, USA
Driving north from Santa Fe, just as you approach Taos, turn your head to the right, and there it is--the San Francisco de Asis Church. This 18th-century adobe mission architecture just south of Taos, NM, has become an icon due to the paintings of...
Grants, NM, NM, USA
Summer afternoons in New Mexico come with thunderstorms--curtains of rain across the vast semi-arid landscape, bringing out the wildflowers ... About an hour west of Albuquerque, (take State Route 23 south from I-40), you'll see "Enchanted Mesa,"...
105 W Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The entire north side of Santa Fe's downtown plaza is taken up by the 1610 Palace of the Governors, the oldest continually occupied public building in the United States. Its front adobe facade is completely shaded, and in this "portal," the Native...
17 Santuario Dr # A, Chimayo, NM 87522, USA
A little family-owned store that's been around since the 1920's, the El Potrero Trading Post in Chimayó offers provisions both 'spiritual' and 'temporal'--Catholic and Zuni carvings, popsicles and chile peppers... Get here by taking the "high...
Few places in North America are anchored in a heritage like the Pueblo of Taos. This is the longest inhabited living arrangement in the US. The Pueblo still has ten families of around 150 native people working to maintain the culture and the adobe...
Taos Pueblo, NM, USA
One of the iconic sights of the American Southwest, Taos Pueblo has been inhabited for at least a thousand years. The adobe architecture seems to spring, organic, from the earth at the foot of Taos Mountain. It's a UNESCO World Heritage site, but...
30 Tramway Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122, USA
The Sandía Mountains rise to over 10,000 feet behind Albuquerque. From the top, the view over New Mexico is unparalleled: on a clear day, your eyes can take in eleven thousand square miles--almost one-tenth of the state! The quickest way up is the...
15 Entrance Rd, Los Alamos, NM 87544, USA
I’m not sure at what age humans develop the skill to stand still and appreciate scenery, but based on a scientific survey of kids who live in my house, it’s not age seven. (On a trip to the Canadian Rockies, as my wife and I snapped photos of the...
Taos, NM, NM, USA
Just west of Taos, the high sagebrush plateau of northern New Mexico abruptly gives way: the Rio Grande Gorge. Eight hundred feet below, the River grinds inexorably away into the earth... Wake up early, lace up your running shoes and head out of...
360 W Hall St, Hatch, NM 87937, USA
If you're passing through southern New Mexico, the town of Hatch--the chile capital of the world'--merits a stop. Green chile peppers, red chiles, fresh, dried, roasted, jarred--you name it, you'll find it in this unpretentious hamlet in the Rio...
304 C N, Pueblo St Rd, Taos, NM 87571, USA
"Red or green?" In New Mexico, you'll be asked that question often--it's literally the "official state question," decreed by the legislature: do you want smoky red chile, or fruity-but-hot green chile sauce? If you can't decide, say "Christmas,"...
To get from Albuquerque to Santa Fe, don't take I-25 North--it's busy and sterile. Drive east on I-40 to the backside of the Sandía Mountains, get off on exit 175, and head north on Highway 14, also known as "The Turquoise Trail." You'll wind...
333 W Cordova Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
High-elevation baking might not always (ahem) rise to the occasion...but at Clafoutis, the French family that owns and cooks at this bakery/restaurant has acclimated perfectly to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. While it might be hard to tear...
1050 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
This unassuming adobe house in Santa Fe is home to one of the world's 'top ten places' to drink chocolate. (Seriously. It ranks up there with anything in Europe or South America.) Walk the few blocks from the city's central Plaza, open the door...
207 W Hall St, Hatch, NM 87937, USA
New Mexico has an official state vegetable: the chile pepper. (In case you're wondering, only 13 out of the 50 states even have such a designation.) And the self-proclaimed chile capital is the tiny agricultural village of Hatch--population 1600....
406 W Coal Ave, Gallup, NM 87301, USA
Yes, New Mexico actually has an official "state question"--since 1996, referring to the ubiquitous chile sauce, it's "red or green?" Fortunately you don't have to choose just one; the local way to say 'can I have both' is just one word:...
300 Juan Medina Rd, Chimayo, NM 87522, USA
In the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains north of Santa Fe, the village of Chimayó has become famous for its adobe church, "El Santuario," whose side chapel's dirt floor is reputed to have healing powers. Every Good Friday, tens of...
207 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Some visitors to Santa Fe are surprised to find this Gothic revival structure in the middle of all of the adobe buildings in the historic district, like a piece of medieval Paris transplanted to the Wild West. The French connection is...
