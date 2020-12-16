New Hampshire
New Hampshire, one of the six New England states, is a beautiful state with mountains and many lakes. The air is crisp and clear. The foliage, farms, and gardens add to the beauty. The little roads and villages evoke times gone by yet the area is up-to-date modern.
Lake Winnisquam, New Hampshire, USA
Having just returned from the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, I keep thinking of the tranquil and beautiful Lake Winnisquam. We stayed at the Lake House at Ferry Point in Sanbornton. This B&B was elegant and serene and it sits across the narrow...
100 Lower Bay Rd, Sanbornton, NH 03269, USA
The Lake House at Ferry Point on Lake Winnisquam is in Sanbornton, New Hampshire. We were staying at this B&B for a couple of days as we explored the Lakes Region. The house is over 200 years old and has been lovingly restored to its former glory....
Weirs Beach, Laconia, NH 03249, USA
This railroad was once part of the Boston & Maine Railroad that brought tourists to Lake Winnipesaukee for summer vacation from the 1890's to the 1950's. Today, the railroad offers trips around the lake and comes down from Meredith into Weirs...
312 Daniel Webster Hwy, Meredith, NH 03253, USA
Fall will be arriving soon at Meredith on Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire. The leaves are already starting to turn with the cool evenings. Soon the gorgeous shades of Autumn will be splashed across the hills and meadows. The Inn at Mill Falls is...
Wolfeboro, NH 03894, USA
The town of Wolfeboro is located on the eastern shore of Lake Winnipesaukee. It was incorporated in 1770. It is a quiet, lovely town where families enjoy the lake, the beach, cafes, shops, galleries, and museums. Wolfeboro is known as the "Oldest...
90 N Main St, Wolfeboro, NH 03894, USA
The luxurious lakeside hotel, the Wolfeboro Inn, (1812) is located on Lake Winnipesaukee near biking paths and hiking trails. There is a private sandy beach on the premises where you can relax in an Adirondack chair as you watch the boats go by....
47 Cherry Valley Rd, Gilford, NH 03249, USA
Searching for covered bridges and discovering their histories is one of the travel adventures I enjoy. While in New Hampshire, I armed myself with a good area map. The map had covered bridge icons which indicated covered bridge locations. New...
Winnipesaukee River Trail, New Hampshire, USA
The Winnepesaukee River Trail is a five mile biking/ pedestrian trail that runs along the Winnepesaukee River in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. Whitewater kayakers frequently ride the gorge. Kayakers enjoy this river, too. The trail follows an...
154 E Main St, Tilton, NH 03276, USA
Walking along the Winnipesaukee River Trail in New Hampshire, I came upon the river gorge. As I looked down at the rushing waters, I could see two kayaks fly by with the two riders laughing and enjoying the rapid ride. I love the outdoors and this...
