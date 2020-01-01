New England & Northeast US
Collected by AFAR Explorer
List View
Map View
Save Place
1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA 01247, USA
The sprawling contemporary museum, MASS MoCA, is responsible for bringing North Adams to life, and offers some of the most cutting edge art around. Xu Bing's Tobacco Project {above} is made from over half a million cigarettes arranged to mimic a...
Save Place
Marion Ave, North Adams, MA 01247, USA
Early in the morning take a beautiful walk on the Cascades Trail a short drive from the center of North Adams. Any trail with a refreshing waterfall is a winner in my book. This hidden hike, tucked behind a residential area is minutes away from...
Save Place
87 Marshall St, North Adams, MA 01247, USA
A favorite spot for dinner in North Adams is Gramercy Bistro. Walking distance from the Porches, and in the MoCA complex, it is a spot committed to supporting local food producers and farmers and their seasonal menu reflects that. Just make sure...
Save Place
Williamstown, MA 01267, USA
Looking for an art filled day? Make sure not to miss Williamstown on your visit to the Berkshires. The Sterling and Francine Clark Institute houses a remarkable collection of paintings, crafts, sculpture and drawings that reflect the eclectic and...
Save Place
23 Eagle St, North Adams, MA 01247, USA
North Adams has many galleries, shops selling vintage items and plenty of restaurants. The street art popping up around every corner reminds you that many artists are at work in the warehouses that make up much of the city. The efforts to preserve...
Save Place
84 Water St, Williamstown, MA 01267, USA
There's nothing like that drop dead tired you feel after a day of hiking. Sooth your aching muscles at the In Touch Massage and Day Spa which began its life as a grist mill in 1762 and is perched on the banks of the Green River. If you're there in...
Save Place
The Norman Rockwell Museum is a must. The collection of art, culture and personal memories provides a full explanation of exactly who the fabulous Mr. Rockwell was. We spent a day at the museum, captivated by the art collections, the grounds, and...
Save Place
22 Water St, Shelburne Falls, MA 01370, USA
On my return home from the Berkshires, I got distracted and ended up in Shelburne Falls. It was a happy wrong turn, as I had always wanted to stop at The Bridge of Flowers when I'd taken this route before, and never quite had the time. It remained...
Save Place
231 River St, North Adams, MA 01247, USA
The Berkshires has so much to offer, and North Adams is a hidden treasure. This block of former textile workers' housing has been transformed into The Porches, a shabby chic gem. The award winning renovation offers a pool, cozy fireplace and...
Save Place
5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge, MA 01262, USA
The Berkshire Botanical Gardens is one of the oldest gardens in the US; they are open to the public from May to mid-October. Structurally, the 15 acre garden is laid out with different collections allowing for leisurely strolling along the paths....
Save Place
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
The Grand Central Oyster Bar celebrates its 100th anniversary this year as a New York institution. Located in the lower concourse of Grand Central, it serves over 25 varieties of oysters daily. There is a huge menu of American...
Save Place
225 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016, USA
The JP Morgan Library's grand, old-world elegance immediately transports you to turn-of-the-century New York. And at that time, there was almost no one more powerful than financier JP Morgan. He launched U.S. Steel and even served as the...
Save Place
2 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
The King Cole Bar is about as legendary as any bar in New York. Located in the St. Regis Hotel at Fifth Avenue and 55th Street, it has been the place to go for a cocktail since it opened in 1932—Salvador Dalí, John Lennon, and Marilyn...
Save Place
476 5th Ave, New York, NY 10018, USA
The main branch of the New York Public Library is one of the country’s grandest Beaux Arts buildings, a temple to learning on Fifth Avenue between 40th and 42nd streets. At the end of the 19th century, John Bigelow, who oversaw the Tilden...
Save Place
56 Beaver St, New York, NY 10004, USA
Delmonico's, which sits on a distinctive triangle-shaped corner near Wall Street, opened in 1837 as the first fine dining restaurant in the U.S. It was the first establishment to have a printed menu, separate tables, and tablecloths, and it was...
Save Place
2, 54 Pearl St, New York, NY 10004, USA
Want to eat where a historic event of the American Revolution took place? Try Fraunces Tavern in downtown New York City. After defeating the British, it was here that George Washington gathered his officers for a farewell speech before heading...
Save Place
99 Margaret Corbin Dr, New York, NY 10040, USA
The Cloisters, a museum devoted to medieval art and architecture, is a delightful respite from the hustle and bustle of NYC. This tranquil treasure is definitely worth a half day (or more) trip on your next visit. A branch of the Metropolitan...
Save Place
47 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
Early this spring, I had an hour to kill in Manhattan, so I ducked into the Grolier Club, America's oldest bibliophilic society, where I saw a fascinating exhibit devoted to Wunderkammer, the cabinets of curiosities that originated in 16th-century...
Save Place
59 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
I suppose the Algonquin is an obvious pilgrimage for anyone with a fascination for the 1920s, but it certainly didn't disappoint. The ambience conjured everything I imagined of a legendary literary bolthole and more importantly my White Russian...
Save Place
405 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10174, USA
A quintessential example of art deco architecture, the Chrysler Building is by far my favorite skyscraper—and that was before I realized how gorgeous the interior is! The auto-inspired design mixes chrome lighting, heavy wood elevators and...
Save Place
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
Stepping into the enormous main concourse of this landmarked architectural jewel—with its sweeping granite staircases, hulking columns and 38-meter (125-foot) ceilings painted with night-sky constellations—can be a jaw-dropping experience. What’s...
Save Place
New York, NY, USA
The Statue of Liberty may be the most iconic sight that comes to mind when one thinks of the history of immigrants in New York, but not far from it in the harbor is another important landmark—Ellis Island. Until the Supreme Court ruled in...
Save Place
768 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019, USA
Chances are that if you're not a Hollywood power-type or a member of the glitterati, ( and you’d know if you were), you won't be attending the Oscars unless you are a “ seat-filler” that slips into place when the star has to go to the loo or out...
Save Place
103 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002, USA
These days, wandering the Lower East Side (the area between the Bowery and the East River, with Houston Street marking its northern border and Canal Street its southern one), it can feel impossible to recall that this neighborhood was once among...
Save Place
1 W 67th St, New York, NY 10023, USA
The Leopard at des Artistes is more than a restaurant. It's an Upper West Side landmark, a Manhattan treasure and genuine New York classic. It was once Cafe des Artistes, a restaurant where luminaries from the worlds of art, politics and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever