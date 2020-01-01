New Delhi
Collected by Ayako
P-13/90, Connaught Circus, Block P, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Dosas, thalis, and tiffins! Saravana Bhavan specializes in South Indian cuisine. Each dosa comes with unlimited sambar and three chutneys - the tomato chutney being the house favorite. It is authentic, vegetarian, and very popular with the locals....
D-33, Kamla Nagar, Block G, Kamla Nagar, Delhi, 110007, India
In a city of almost 22 million people, perhaps 20 million of them would recommend Chacha's for their specialty - Chole Bhature. The classic North Indian dish is spicy chickpeas with fried bread. Sounds simple enough, but nothing can come close to...
1, Ashoka Rd, Near India Gate, Pataudi House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Andhra Pradesh Bhavan (or AP Bhavan), as the name suggests, offers traditional dishes from the state of Andhra Pradesh. AP Bhavan is absolutely packed on weekends with lines of 100+ people waiting for an authentic taste of thalis and biryani. The...
A lassi is a traditional yogurt-based drink often enjoyed during warmer weather. It can be served savory, with spices, or sweet with fruits and sugar. Located in Kamla Nagar, Bille di Hatti offers flavors like salted, mango and rose. The oversize...
Block-4a, Qutab Enclave, Dlf Corporate Park Phase III, Mehrauli, Jacobpura, Sector 12, Gurugram, Haryana 122022, India
Appropriately, nashta translates to "breakfast" in Hindi. It is also Gurgaon's first virtual, delivery-only restaurant. Call between 6am and 1pm and your dishes will be delivered within one hour. The menu changes daily and includes Lebanese,...
Lodhi Road, Opp. Mausam Bhavan, Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
The intimate, dimly-lit setting of Lodi – the Garden Restaurant provides the perfect place for a romantic rendezvous or a business dinner. There’s a beautiful outdoor deck that overlooks the lush Lodhi Gardens or you can opt for the cozy confines...
no k, 15, Connaught Circus, Block K, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Sagar Ratna serves authentic, vegetarian South Indian cuisine. There are now over 30 locations across Delhi—a true testament to its goodness and popularity. It has also been the recipient of the Times Food Award since 2003, including Best South...
No. 66, Opp Cafe Coffee Day, Middle Lane, Khan Market, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
The Blue Door Cafe is an eclectic space in Khan Market featuring an art gallery, terrace, and, yes, a bright blue door. Breakfast is served all day, including crepes, smoothies, and waffles. Locals flock for the Mont Blanc shake while expats...
Sri Aurobindo Marg, Laxmi Bai Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110023, India
Dilli Haat is an open-air market with 62 stalls that features both permanent and transitional vendors, allowing original items to be introduced regularly. The space, designed to resemble a traditional village market, was created to showcase...
Jama Masjid Rd, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Jama Masjid, India's largest mosque, was commissioned by Shah Jahan, the same emperor who built the iconic Taj Mahal for his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Completed in 1656, the courtyard of Jama Masjid can accommodate 25,000...
Netaji Subhash Marg, Lal Qila, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Red Fort, located in New Delhi, is a treasure trove of cultural history. You can spend hours wandering among the various buildings, learning much about the history of India. Tucked away within the walls...
Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
New Delhi is a bit of a concrete jungle, and the chance to start each morning in the green space that is Lodhi Garden was a welcome way to find balance amid the hustle and bustle. The gardens were built around the tombs of Sayid and Lodhi rulers,...
Auditorium Complex, Sector 29, Near IFFCO Metro Station, Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana 122001, India
Imagine an experience that epitomizes (and combines) Disney World, Bollywood Theater, Las Vegas, Broadway, and Indian culture... Welcome to Kingdom of Dreams, so aptly named because the grand venue was created to evoke the dreams of children of...
Shershah Road Near India Gate Jaipur House, Delhi High Court, India Gate, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) showcases modern and contemporary pieces from the 1850s to the present. Because it is a less frequented spot on the tourist circuit, it almost feels like a private gallery. NGMA was formally inaugurated in...
Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Janpath is a bustling marketplace that houses both government-approved shops and open-air stalls. Plan to visit soon after arriving in Delhi to grab a few local and traditional clothing items. Of course, there are hundreds of options: countless...
