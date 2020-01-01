Nepal
Collected by Melissa U
List View
Map View
Save Place
Narchyang, Nepal
In the mountain village of Koto, Nepal, there is a path that branches off the legendary 150-mile Annapurna Circuit and passes—ceremoniously, tantalizingly—through a large stone gate. This trail is off-limits, a nearby sign reads, unless you have a...
Save Place
Sarangkot, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
We rolled out of bed in the dead of night, hopped onto our mechanical bull - a 600cc whirling dervish of unsteady power - and rode off into the mountains. We arrived at SangKot, a favored sunrise destination for many people whom visit Pokhara, and...
Save Place
Thorong La, Tanki Manang 33500, Nepal
I saw the first glimpse of them from the plane window – the rigid, snowy Himalayan peaks. They were practically at eye level with our cruising altitude; you could reach out and touch them as if they were the pages of a book. They looked beautiful...
Save Place
Shyambhu, Kathmandu 09771, Nepal
I’m not really much of a shopper but it’s hard not to look at the stuff for sale, especially when there’s a lot of it and it’s everywhere. One of my favorite places to *window shop* was Kathmandu. There, the vendors not only display their wares on...
Save Place
Lakeside Rd, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
I was rather shocked to see just how many people try paragliding in Nepal, but I guess there really is no better way to get up close and personal with some of the world's tallest peaks (save for climbing to the top of one yourself). The Pokhara...
Save Place
Kathmandu 44600, Nepal
Tihar happens once a year, and if you happen to be visiting Kathmandu during this festival (roughly October), figure out how to make your way up to a rooftop and watch the city light up. Firecrackers and children's laughs ricochet off the...
Save Place
Digha Pahleza J P Setu Rd, काठमाडौँ 44600, Nepal
The ancient buildings of Durbar Square are interesting enough on their own, but what fascinates me is the way people interact with the old and ancient in Kathmandu. We came upon this stunning stone monument, and sat in to listen to a monk explain...
Save Place
We were lucky enough to be in Kathmandu, Nepal for a Full Moon festival. At sunset, the monks lit thousands and thousands of little butter candles around Bodnath Stupa. We sat at a roof-top restaurant while they did the lighting (where this image...
Save Place
Lalitpur 44700, Nepal
Of all the cities in the Kathmandu Valley, my favorite was Patan mainly because there was traditional Nepalese arts and handicrafts was on display everywhere. When I mean everywhere, I mean everywhere….on walls, stairs and steps, building facades,...
Save Place
Subarnapur 44200, Nepal
When I found out I was going to Nepal I think I was most excited to visit Chitwan and to interact with the mahouts and see the beauty of the elephants. They literally will stroll down the street kissing you for bananas or attracting attention from...
Save Place
Gangalal Marg, Kathmandu 44600, Nepal
I have an uneasy relationship with street food in South Asia. I've had my share of unfortunate encounters in India, and Sri Lanka, and I didn't want to add Nepal to my list. But after wandering Durbar Square for a few hours, I found myself...
Save Place
Pokhara, Nepal
If you find yourself in Pokhara, there's no doubt you'll hear about the sunrise hike to the top of Sarangkot to witness the morning glow light up the Annapurna Range of the Himalayas. With absolutely stunning views of Machapuchare, you're wise to...
Save Place
Darsing Dahathum, Nepal
I don't care for maps, and I don't often ask for directions. Suffice to say, I get lost a lot. As a travel photographer, getting lost serves me well. I got quite lost along Nepal's Hyangja Kot hiking trail, a fantastic track some 40km from the...
Save Place
Ganga Path, Kathamndu 44600, Nepal
Durbar Square in Kathmandu makes for a fascinating visit. It's difficult to tell in a way where the ancient square begins and Kathmandu proper ends, so entwined is the old and new in this city. A tourist hotspot and a hangout for locals, Durbar...
Save Place
Boudhanath, situated on the north east side of Kathmandu, is one of the most significant Buddhist monuments in the world. The stupa's dome is 43 meters tall and it's painted-on Buddha eyes survey a flurry of activity in the square below. Pilgrims,...
Save Place
Phewa Lake, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
We weren't quite lucky to see the snowcapped covered mountains in the lovely lakeside village of Pokhara since we visited during monsoon season. But it was a perfect way to start our introduction to the area and cross over to the trail leading up...
Save Place
Pokhara, Nepal
Pokhara is one of the most commercialized tourist destinations in all of Asia. Folks grumble about the lack of authentic experiences on hand when they come all the way out here - only they tend to do it from the cozy confines of an Italian...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever