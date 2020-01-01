Nepal
Collected by Meredith Lerner
Pokhara, Nepal
If you find yourself in Pokhara, there's no doubt you'll hear about the sunrise hike to the top of Sarangkot to witness the morning glow light up the Annapurna Range of the Himalayas. With absolutely stunning views of Machapuchare, you're wise to...
Phewa Lake, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
We weren't quite lucky to see the snowcapped covered mountains in the lovely lakeside village of Pokhara since we visited during monsoon season. But it was a perfect way to start our introduction to the area and cross over to the trail leading up...
Subarnapur 44200, Nepal
When I found out I was going to Nepal I think I was most excited to visit Chitwan and to interact with the mahouts and see the beauty of the elephants. They literally will stroll down the street kissing you for bananas or attracting attention from...
Gangalal Marg, Kathmandu 44600, Nepal
I have an uneasy relationship with street food in South Asia. I've had my share of unfortunate encounters in India, and Sri Lanka, and I didn't want to add Nepal to my list. But after wandering Durbar Square for a few hours, I found myself...
Every sunrise at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu brings with it the sound of ringing bells and mantras, the smell of incense, the spinning of prayer wheels, and woven in between it all, thousands of pigeons. Buddhist practitioners feed pigeons seeds...
Lalitpur 44700, Nepal
Of all the cities in the Kathmandu Valley, my favorite was Patan mainly because there was traditional Nepalese arts and handicrafts was on display everywhere. When I mean everywhere, I mean everywhere….on walls, stairs and steps, building facades,...
Digha Pahleza J P Setu Rd, काठमाडौँ 44600, Nepal
The ancient buildings of Durbar Square are interesting enough on their own, but what fascinates me is the way people interact with the old and ancient in Kathmandu. We came upon this stunning stone monument, and sat in to listen to a monk explain...
Kathmandu 44600, Nepal
In a very silent temple with people praying, what better way to keep baby sis quiet than to lift her up to spin the prayer scrolls that fully line the walls of the temple.
Shyambhu, Kathmandu 09771, Nepal
I’m not really much of a shopper but it’s hard not to look at the stuff for sale, especially when there’s a lot of it and it’s everywhere. One of my favorite places to *window shop* was Kathmandu. There, the vendors not only display their wares on...
Baidam Rd 6, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
There's nothing authentically Nepali about Mike's Restaurant, save for the stunning views of the Himalayan range and Phewa Lake, but what else do you really need for breakfast? When we're on the road, we do our vest best to eat, drink, shop, and...
Ganga Path, Kathamndu 44600, Nepal
Durbar Square in Kathmandu makes for a fascinating visit. It's difficult to tell in a way where the ancient square begins and Kathmandu proper ends, so entwined is the old and new in this city. A tourist hotspot and a hangout for locals, Durbar...
