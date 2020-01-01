Nepal
Collected by Katherine Sazdanoff
Pokhara, Nepal
Driving from Kathmandu to Pokhara (the starting point for many treks in Nepal) on a Greenline bus (including a stop for lunch and two bathroom breaks) takes about 7 hours but the views are spectacular. Rivers, rice paddies and small town life are...
Phewa Lake, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
We weren't quite lucky to see the snowcapped covered mountains in the lovely lakeside village of Pokhara since we visited during monsoon season. But it was a perfect way to start our introduction to the area and cross over to the trail leading up...
Every sunrise at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu brings with it the sound of ringing bells and mantras, the smell of incense, the spinning of prayer wheels, and woven in between it all, thousands of pigeons. Buddhist practitioners feed pigeons seeds...
Subarnapur 44200, Nepal
When I found out I was going to Nepal I think I was most excited to visit Chitwan and to interact with the mahouts and see the beauty of the elephants. They literally will stroll down the street kissing you for bananas or attracting attention from...
