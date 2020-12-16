Where are you going?
Neighborhood Guide: Central

Collected by Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
Named for its location at the hub of Hong Kong's business district, Central is also home to many of the city's best hot spots for shopping, dining, and nightlife.
Iberico & Co.

18 Shelley St, Central, Hong Kong
The best way to get to this restaurant is by taking the mid-levels escalators. The atmosphere is lovely. We loved the mosaic floors and grand arched ceiling. This gastropub's menu has influences from the Iberian Peninsula. Dishes are best shared...
Goods of Desire - G.O.D. (Central)

48 Hollywood Rd, Central, Hong Kong
No, they are not trying to claim divinity; "G.O.D." just sounds like "live better" in Cantonese. This is the kind of humor you should expect when walking into the shop, which has products designed with nostalgic Hong Kong patterns and local logos....
8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo

22/F Alexandra House, 18 Chater Rd, Central, Hong Kong
For Hong Kong's bestcontemporary Italian, there’s only one choice: 8 Otto e Mezzo, the only three-star Michelin-rated Italian restaurant outside of Italy (the name comes from film director Federico Fellini’s 1963 movie,8). Chef Umberto Bombana,...
Quinary

56, 58 Hollywood Rd, Central, Hong Kong
The high-minded bartenders at Quinary capitalize on their proximity on Hollywood Road to Hong Kong’s best markets by browsing for unusual (and proprietary) regional spices that wake up all of your senses. Order the Quinary Sour, the house spin on...
Jimmy's Kitchen European - Central

South China Building, 1 Wyndham St, Central, Hong Kong
When you dine at Jimmy's Kitchen, bear in mind that you're enjoying something that has been a part of Hong Kong's history for over 80 years. The restaurant claims that more business deals have been signed here than in any boardroom in the city....
Lin Heung Tea House

162 Wellington St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
The Lin Heung Tea House on Wellington Street has remained authentic in terms of both décor and recipes since opening in 1920. As the name “dim sum” implies, a table full of food shared in good company will “touch the heart.” This Cantonese...
Bacar Tapas and Wine Bar

38 Shelley St, Mid-level, Hong Kong
After several weeks in Asia, we were hungry for some European flavours and a great glass of wine to wash it all down with. We stumbled upon the lively Bacar Tapas and Wine Bar, just off the Central Mid-Levels Escalators. The service was friendly...
Sevva

PRINCES BUILDING, 10 Chater Rd, Central, Hong Kong
Atop the Prince's Building sits Sevva, one of the swankiest bars in town. Architectural buffs will also love its location for the wraparound terrace gives a great view of some of Hong Kong's most famous skyscrapers. There's no better way to get up...
Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

5 Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong
Despite being just a 40-minute drive away from the airport, the Mandarin Oriental is located in the heart of Hong Kong’s Central district, surrounded by major business hubs, the thriving art scene, and cultural sites.

Inside the 432 rooms and 67...
Wellington St

Wo On Ln, Central, Hong Kong
The great thing about a city like Hong Kong is that it's always buzzing at all hours! On this particular evening, I'd gone to have a suit made at shop called Lapel in Central (very close to the mile-long set of escalators) and after having some...
