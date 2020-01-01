Negril
Collected by Christopher Crawford
Going to dinner at Little Ochie is as fun as it is delicious. Pick your dinner—from a cooler of freshly caught fish—by species and by weight, then pick the style in which you'd like it cooked: jerk,...
Black River, Jamaica
If you've ever longed fora ride downa river to spot crocodiles—and who among us hasn't? [editor's note: me!]—you can do just that on the Black River in southern Jamaica. The river cruises are a popular tourist attraction, but they never feel...
Treasure Beach, Jamaica
A delightful peach-colored villa set directly on Treasure Beach, this Jamaican-owned guesthouse is a gem, and feels more like a vacation home than a hotel. There are six spacious guest rooms and two larger suites, each with their own patios or...
Jamaica
Say "Jungle" and every Jamaican will have heard of this nightclub, one of Jamaica's longest-standing and best dance spots, located across Seven Mile Beach. The animal-themed indoor and outdoor club--with the slogan "Unleash the animal"--is a...
A1, Jamaica
Bourbon Beach, a popular beachfront music venue on Negril's Seven Mile Beach, hosts local bands, reggae artists, or themed parties on an almost-nightly basis, to the delight of tourists and locals. People-watching at Bourbon Beach is...
Glenbrook, Westmoreland, Negril, Jamaica
The hike up the Mayfield River to the waterfall nicknamed the Washing Machine requires walking in the river itself at times, and at one point, swimming through a tunnel. Along the way, you'll be surrounded by lush fern trees and bamboo. You'll...
W End Rd, Negril, Jamaica
Rick's is probably the most touristy spot in all of Jamaica, but there's a reason it's listed in 1,000 Places to See Before You Die, so don't miss experiencing it at least once. Get there around 4 p.m. to avoid the crush of tour bus...
Lighthouse Rd, Port Antonio, Jamaica
There's a reason Blue Cave Castle (affectionately dubbed "BCC" by return visitors) has a following. Designed in the shape of a castle, it's impossible to miss this dominating blue structure on Negril's cliff side. Tower rooms offer dramatic views...
Jamaica
Negril, or the “Capital of Casual” as it's known in Jamaica, is everyone's favorite getaway, from locals to thevisitors who return year after year.The buzz of activity on Seven Mile Beach's powdery white sandsis temperedby the breathtaking, serene...
PO. Box 3019, Light House Rd West End , Negril 00000, Jamaica
Swimming and snorkeling around Xtabi (pronounced "X-tah-bee") Resort's underwater caves are a unique experience and a well-kept secret from first-timers. While it's a great place to stay, overshadowed by places like Rockhouse Hotel, you don't have...
Blue Mountains, Jamaica
Lush sourceof the mellow, world-famous Blue Mountain coffee, Jamaica’s longest mountain range is nature at its best, seemingly a worldawayfromnearbybustling, noisy Kingston.In thesemountains 7,400 feet above sea level, the air is cool, the views—...
Morgans Pass, Jamaica
This 12-cottage luxury hotel, 3,100 feet up in the Blue Mountains, is Jamaica without the beaches. It is the Jamaica of misty mornings, cool, cuddle-worthy evenings, and a musical heritage recognized worldwide. First as a private estate belonging...
Duncans, Jamaica
Located in the small town of Duncans Bay, off the North Coast Highway, Silver Sands is easily in the top three most breathtaking beaches in Jamaica. A half-mile long, the beach is flanked by cliffs, the water is sparkling clear and the sand...
When you tire of the people watching, loud music and hustle and bustle of Negril's central Seven Mile Beach, walk or drive over to its northern stretch. The private Cosmos Beach section--with a minimal entrance fee, under US$5--faces the best...
Negril, Jamaica
No hotel in Jamaica blends better with its surroundings than the aptly named Rockhouse, a string of villas clinging to the top of a sea cliff at the western tip of the island. Local stone, timber, and thatch are the building materials, and a...
