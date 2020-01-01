Need to Hit Nicaragua
Collected by Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador
Paseo de Los Mangos, Granada, Nicaragua
It’s easy to be zen at this secluded sustainable resort located on a tiny island in Lake Nicaragua. Guests arrive via a ten-minute boat ride from the colonial town of Granada. Once on island, activities range from kayaking around the lake to...
On the horizon just NE of León, Nicaragua, you can make out the giant black mound of Cerro Negro--Central America's youngest volcano. Until 1850, there was NOTHING here! Since then it's erupted dozens of times--coating the surrounding countryside...
Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
We had an unforgettable experience staying at Buena Vista Surf Club, while visiting San Juan del Sur. The eco-lodge is set into a hill overlooking the jungle and Playa Maderas with a giant sundeck where guests could enjoy the view. It was a great...
Playa Ocotal, Nicaragua
A short hike north of Playa Maderas lead to some less crowded beaches that were more swim friendly and less crowded.
