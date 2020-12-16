Near Amarillo
Collected by Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador
Sights around and in Amarillo, TX.
Save Place
Amarillo, TX, TX, USA
CATCH (Do): You may have heard of the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo Texas: the series of painted Cadillacs, rear up and situated in a line in the middle of a field. But you've probably never seen VW Beetle Ranch in Conway, Texas, just a short...
Save Place
7701 I-40 East, Amarillo, TX 79118, USA
Have you ever driven through Amarillo and seen the signs for the free 72oz steak? Well don't be fooled -- it actually is free!! But you must finish the whole dinner in under an hour, on stage, while everyone else can watch and gawk. The Big Texan...
Save Place
After hours of flat land driving, a colorful reward appears on the south side of I-40 just west of Amarillo Texas. It's Cadillac Ranch. The farmer/owner buried eight cadillacs nose down in the middle of his field and it has become a major tourist...
Save Place
627 S Polk St, Amarillo, TX 79101, USA
Crush is a nice surprise of a wine bar in downtown Amarillo. Right a rooms the street is a historic building repurposed as a Marriott Courtyard Hotel.
Save Place
Walking into the Big Texan Steak Ranch, it's not its subtlety you'll be overwhelmed by. This is a restaurant unashamed of its theme, and its theme is: COWS. But if you can stomach the fake-y saloon style, it's worth it. Because the steaks are just...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25