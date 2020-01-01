Natural Beauty
Collected by Hillary Hook
500 Ragle Rd, Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
Ragle Ranch is used well be locals as a family friendly park with soccer fields, baseball fields, sand volley ball, tennis courts, playgrounds, and picnic areas. In addition to all this there are local trails. The hikes are neither to long nor...
Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
Sebastopol is the meeting place of two trails. The Joe Rodota trail connects Santa Rosa and Sebastopol, is paved, and a smooth flat ride. I enjoy this trail by bike in the spring when it is bordered by yellow mustard fields. The second trail is...
2400 London Ranch Rd, Glen Ellen, CA 95442, USA
The hike through Jack London State Historic Park to the top of Sonoma Mountain runs through redwood groves, meadows, and vineyards. Vigorous blackberry bushes provide some sustenance -- but bring water, because it gets hot up there in the summer....
Willow Creek Rd, California, USA
Pomo Canyon Hike goes through redwoods, over wind swept coastal hills. and lands you at ocean waves. The beauty and challenge of this hike is that you must hike up to be rewarded with gorgeous views. The most challenging part is near the start as...
24898 CA-89 Scenic, Burney, CA 96013, USA
A visit to Burney Falls is always a delight. The Falls are beautiful as are the Cascade Mountains. Nestled between Mt Lassen and Mt Shasta the Falls are part of an area rich in natural beauty. Burney Falls is great for a small hike around the...
Camino de Capileira, 13, 18412 Bubión, Granada, Spain
The Alpujarras are a collection of small mountain towns in the Spanish Sierra Nevada near Granada. These towns are known for there white chimneys, regional and wonderful food, and for being a place of good health. Apparently those who live in the...
Coogee NSW 2034, Australia
Coogee Beach is a quieter stretch of sand, situated between Clovelly and Maroubra. Being less of a surf beach, Coogee is a great spot for families and young children, and is a hot spot for tourists and backpackers as well. The beach itself offers...
Cradle Mountain Road, Cradle Mountain TAS 7310, Australia
Cradle mountain and much of Tasmania is brimming with natural beauty and rugged wild landscapes. I spent a day hiking some of Cradle mountain's day hikes through forest, grass lands, and hills, running across exotic looking wild flowers, birds, an...
1 Muir Woods Rd, Mill Valley, CA 94941, USA
Just 12 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge is Muir Woods National Monument, a 554-acre park; old-growth coast redwoods, the tallest trees in the world, cover 295 of those acres. Peaceful and lush, the forest is ideal for simply communing with...
2605 Adobe Canyon Rd, Kenwood, CA 95452, USA
Sugarloaf Ridge State Park has numerous hiking trails from mellow meadow trails that are great for nature walks with kids, to heavier hikes up to the vistas of Bald Mountain. There are also family friendly camping grounds and an observatory for...
