Native American America

For non-indigenous Americans, museums and preserved sacred places are some of the few sites at which they can learn about Native American and First Nation cultures. Here are a few of them.
200 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, USA
Located on the Upper West Side, at 79th Street and Central Park West, the American Museum of Natural History is one of the world's largest museums. It has 45 different halls, occupies more than 2 million square feet, and has some 33 million...
4th St SW & Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20560, USA
During three years of living in Washington, D.C., I made it my mission to visit as many museums as I could, and the National Museum of the American Indian quickly won me over. I was greeted by a live dance performance and welcomed into a circular...
2301 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
The Heard Museum is a can't-miss cultural institution in Phoenix. Founded in 1929, the Heard details and celebrates American Indian art, history, and tradition through exhibitions, interactive learning, and festivals supporting American Indian...
15500 US-101, Klamath, CA 95548, USA
Yes, there's a hint of the American-road-trip cheese factor, but for a family on the stretch of road from Northern California to Oregon on Highway 101, this stop would be a home run. It's 36 miles south of the Oregon border, amid the miles of...
108 Cathedral Pl, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
There is so much art to see in Santa Fe, it's endless. Along with artisan markets, small galleries, the Georgia O'Keeffe museum and numerous small shops, we visited the MOCNA. It's a museum that is connected to the Institute of American Indian...
4300 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
After visiting the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, relax for a bit in the downstairs café. The walls are French, literally—paneling and paintings from an 18th-century château on permanent loan to the museum. The affordable European...
Batiquitos Lagoon, California, USA
One of the few remaining tidal wetlands on the southern California coast, Batiquitos Lagoon in Carlsbad is full of hiking trails and a beautiful lagoon. Bird watchers will love trying to spot the 185 bird species, which naturalists can take in...
15 Entrance Rd, Los Alamos, NM 87544, USA
I’m not sure at what age humans develop the skill to stand still and appreciate scenery, but based on a scientific survey of kids who live in my house, it’s not age seven. (On a trip to the Canadian Rockies, as my wife and I snapped photos of the...
E Bonita Canyon Rd, Willcox, AZ 85643, USA
A couple of years ago, on Black Friday, my wife and I headed away from the malls of Tucson and into the mountains: Chiricahua National Monument, just west of the New Mexico border in SE Arizona, was one of the last strongholds of the Chiricahua...
16710 Ranch Rd 965, Fredericksburg, TX 78624, USA
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is truly a mystical place, filled with Native American folklore. The Tonkawa people who inhabited the area in the 16th century thought it was special because they thought they saw ghost fires flickering at the top...
Mesa Verde, CO, USA
For anyone who believes that truly historic architecture doesn’t exist in the states, Mesa Verde National Park will make you think again. Still standing in the park are cliff dwellings built in 600 CE by the ancestral Pueblo people who once...
Few places in North America are anchored in a heritage like the Pueblo of Taos. This is the longest inhabited living arrangement in the US. The Pueblo still has ten families of around 150 native people working to maintain the culture and the adobe...
1950 W San Xavier Rd, Tucson, AZ 85746, USA
Just to the southwest of Tucson, on the San Xavier Reservation, sits the late XVIII-century Mission San Xavier del Bac, one of the finest examples of Spanish colonial architecture in the U.S. The combination of late Baroque and Moorish-inspired...
105 W Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The entire north side of Santa Fe's downtown plaza is taken up by the 1610 Palace of the Governors, the oldest continually occupied public building in the United States. Its front adobe facade is completely shaded, and in this "portal," the Native...
6103 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78757, USA
The Turquoise Trading Post has been an Austin institution since the mid 1990s, and offers a wide array of beautiful Native American jewelry, sourced from artists across the Southwest. They also have a selection of pottery, and Zuni 'fetishes'—...
1400 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
Dinosaurs, pyramids, cave paintings, sharks—if you don't like the Field Museum then you must never have been a kid. Home to an extensive assortment of magical displays highlighting all facets of natural history from around the world, the...
1 S Boston Ave, Tulsa, OK 74103, USA
A public art piece by Native American artist - Bob Haozous, Artificial Cloud is a peculiar and somewhat eerie sculpture to look at. The artificial cloud is the artists representation of the death of the Earth, separation between racial and social...
McCormick Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076, USA
Located a bit north of downtown Chicago is the Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park. This two-mile stretch of McCormick Boulevard runs north/south between Touhy Avenue and Dempster Street and features over 60 incredible sculptures. The one featured...
