Nashville, TN
Collected by Kristy Lea
4104 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215, USA
At the 100-seat Bluebird Cafe, hear aspiring songwriters as well as chart-topping geniuses perform their original works. Featured on the TV series Nashville, the venue first gained acclaim as a testing ground for country singer-songwriters...
1313 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
The best creative spaces should be hard to describe. And that’s the case with this building in East Nashville that hosts a record store, a vintage décor shop, a local designer’s boutique, and a backyard area where bands play on a separate front...
2804 Opryland Dr, Nashville, TN 37214, USA
The radio show that made country music famous, the Grand Ole Opry aired its first broadcast in 1925 and continues to entertain music lovers to this day. Held weekly, the show involves a fast-moving, rotating cast of musicians performing onstage,...
5025 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205, USA
At this old plantation, you can tour a Greek Revival mansion commissioned in 1845, plus see additional historic buildings like a dairy, horse stable, carriage house, and log cabin. The mansion also has a winery on-site and hosts daily...
222 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Rhinestones, tassels, boots so pointy they'd make toes bleed...what more could you expect from Nashville's monument to the music that made it famous? Well, plenty more, as it turns out. The Hall of Fame contains some seriously impressive artifacts...
Nashville, TN, USA
Since opening in 2001, the Frist Art Museum has hosted an inspiring—and continuous—slate of exhibitions from both nearby and around the world in its Art Deco digs. Visit on a Thursday or Friday night to catch “Music at the...
8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221, USA
You can eat other things at Loveless Cafe, but if you don't try the flaky buttery biscuits, you're missing out. Carol Fay Ellison started at Loveless as a dishwasher in 1979. She graduated to the stove a few years later and reigned supreme as The...
1628 Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Bean-to-bar chocolate maker Scott Witherow has earned all sorts of accolades for his chocolate bars made with Southern spin such as the Salt and Pepper or Buttermilk White. Several restaurants around town like Rolf and Daughters use his chocolate...
1711 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212, USA
Courtney Webb’s adorable shop, Hey Rooster General Store, has shelves stocked with all sorts of artisan products from local finds like jewelry, printed hand towels, Saturday Morning Pancake Mix ad TruBee Honey to products she’s shipped from other...
Nashville, TN, USA
When the spunky ladies behind this stylish vintage boutique moved to a larger location earlier this year, they had a near glitter catastrophe when they tried to pattern the floors after a favorite pair of gold glitter shoes. But rather than let it...
1200 Clinton St #110, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
In 2010, Corsair Artisan Distillery became the first (legal) whiskey producer in Nashville since Prohibition. Tour the facility, then sample a flight of the label’s award-winning spirits. For a taste of fall, try the Pumpkin Spice...
