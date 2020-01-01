Nashville
Collected by Amelia Allen
List View
Map View
Save Place
8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221, USA
You can eat other things at Loveless Cafe, but if you don't try the flaky buttery biscuits, you're missing out. Carol Fay Ellison started at Loveless as a dishwasher in 1979. She graduated to the stove a few years later and reigned supreme as The...
Save Place
700 Taylor St, Nashville, TN 37208, USA
Rolf and Daughters opened in 2012 in the midst of a restaurant boom, but even with all the new options in Nashville, it has remained one of the hottest tables in town. Located in the 100-year-old Werthan factory building in Germantown, the...
Save Place
37 Rutledge St, Nashville, TN 37210, USA
With his high-concept McCrady’s and his more rustic Husk—both in Charleston—chef Sean Brock transformed perceptions of Southern cooking from heavy, simple fare to a culinary tradition that is rich, complex, and filled with...
Save Place
1796 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212, USA
This Nashville institution often has a line out the door and wrapped around the building. (“It moves fast!” everyone will tell you.) Once inside, the scene is no-frills, but it’s not the atmosphere you’re here for—it’s the people, the tradition,...
Save Place
1628 Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Bean-to-bar chocolate maker Scott Witherow has earned all sorts of accolades for his chocolate bars made with Southern spin such as the Salt and Pepper or Buttermilk White. Several restaurants around town like Rolf and Daughters use his chocolate...
Save Place
2225 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
A guy called Santa because of his long, white beard owns this trailer painted in Christmas motif in an up-and-coming area just south of downtown. There’s karaoke every night and cheap beer for cash only. A house band plays every Sunday from...
Save Place
418 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
It’s easy to get mixed up in a too-touristy crowd at the downtown honky-tonks, but Layla’s (as well as Robert’s) rarely disappoint. The ambience won’t be fancy, but it will be real. And you’ll either hear classic country covers or a more...
Save Place
1711 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212, USA
Courtney Webb’s adorable shop, Hey Rooster General Store, has shelves stocked with all sorts of artisan products from local finds like jewelry, printed hand towels, Saturday Morning Pancake Mix ad TruBee Honey to products she’s shipped from other...
Save Place
2804 Opryland Dr, Nashville, TN 37214, USA
The radio show that made country music famous, the Grand Ole Opry aired its first broadcast in 1925 and continues to entertain music lovers to this day. Held weekly, the show involves a fast-moving, rotating cast of musicians performing onstage,...
Save Place
1300 Clinton St, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Sarah Souther started out making her inventive marshmallows at a commissary and selling them at restaurants and shops around town. Now she has a brick-and-mortar shop in Marathon Village (a giant brick building where cars were made in the early...
Save Place
Nashville, TN, USA
When the spunky ladies behind this stylish vintage boutique moved to a larger location earlier this year, they had a near glitter catastrophe when they tried to pattern the floors after a favorite pair of gold glitter shoes. But rather than let it...
Save Place
718 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Chef Matt Lackey takes the farm-to-table term to heart by harvesting and bringing fresh vegetables to the restaurant from his family’s Castalian Springs property about 45 minutes from downtown. He partners with many local farmers as well to bring...
Save Place
303 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37201, USA
This downtown restaurant led by Chef Deb Paquette, a longtime favorite in the food community in Nashville, offers a chic magic carpet ride that might include Moroccan-spiced venison with sweet potato guava, ginger grits, pear butter and cranberry...
Save Place
1888 Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
The Silly Goose closed in 2015.
This casual spot wedged between Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Ugly Mugs coffee bursts with color and flavor. Try chef Roderick Bailey’s inventive sandwiches such as the Pink Panther—house-smoked...
This casual spot wedged between Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Ugly Mugs coffee bursts with color and flavor. Try chef Roderick Bailey’s inventive sandwiches such as the Pink Panther—house-smoked...
Save Place
904 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208, USA
This leather and canvas carrygoods company is named for owner Emil Congdon and the East Tennessee mountain town of Erwin where Emil learned the craft. Emil Erwin has collaborated with Imogene + Willie, a Nashville-based clothing design company,...
Save Place
1711 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
A host will show you to your seat behind the thick velvet curtain at this gorgeous bar with expertly crafted cocktails. You’ll smell the house-made bitters and hear the clink of several kinds of ice created to best suit the cocktails as a...
Save Place
4580 Rachels Ln, Hermitage, TN 37076, USA
President Andrew Jackson owned this historic plantation, called the Hermitage, from 1804 until his death in 1845. Located about 10 miles east of downtown Nashville, the 1,100-acre site includes a mansion that has been meticulously restored with...
Save Place
Radnor Lake, Oak Hill, TN 37027, USA
Once on a trip to this wooded park by tranquil Radnor Lake, I spotted an owl, three wild turkeys, two deer and musician Peter Frampton, who had just moved back to town. Only in Nashville. This popular park is located in Davidson Country just south...
Save Place
Nashville, TN, USA
Since opening in 2001, the Frist Art Museum has hosted an inspiring—and continuous—slate of exhibitions from both nearby and around the world in its Art Deco digs. Visit on a Thursday or Friday night to catch “Music at the...
Save Place
1520 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
This comfortable neighborhood restaurant stays busy with regulars and newcomers alike, drawn by chef Hal Holden-Bache’s food and the welcoming vibe co-owner Cara Graham and staff foster at the front of the house. Arrive early for Community...
Save Place
401 Gay St, Nashville, TN 37219, USA
This downtown Nashville museum inside the Municipal Auditorium honors the talented musicians who have played on the greatest recordings of all time—some of them less well known than others, but certainly deserving of the recognition....
Save Place
3201 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
Remember Iona, the cool chick who had a record store in Pretty in Pink? That’s what this spot reminds me of with its spunky owner Tammy Pope. But rather than records on the ceiling, you’ll find them on the floor and in bins for sale, curated by...
Save Place
1308 Adams St, Nashville, TN 37208, USA
Named for founder Phillip Nappi’s grandfather and shoemaker Peter, this warm brick studio showcases fine Italian leather footwear, bags and belts made by hand.
Save Place
4651 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211, USA
Nashville has the largest Kurdish population in the country, which speaks to its growing diversity. And with that diversity comes great food shopping from places like Sulav International Market—with a Kurdish bakery for fresh flatbread, Halal...
Save Place
301 Union St N, Nashville, TN 37201, USA
Nashville went wild for this food truck by Los Angeles transplants, Crystal De Luna-Bogan and her husband Joseph. More than just offering nostalgic treats, though, Crystal has a Le Cordon Bleu background and experience at restaurants like Napa...
Save Place
201 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Inside the new Music City Center convention space, you can find the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gallery. The exhibit includes artifacts plus three touch screens for watching video, listening and learning about the history of songwriting in...
Save Place
4104 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215, USA
At the 100-seat Bluebird Cafe, hear aspiring songwriters as well as chart-topping geniuses perform their original works. Featured on the TV series Nashville, the venue first gained acclaim as a testing ground for country singer-songwriters...
Save Place
1017 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
A pioneer of the East Nashville restaurant scene, Margot McCormack created this stylish spot in a repurposed service station in the heart of East Nashville's Five Points long before the area was considered a destination for fine dining....
Save Place
2601 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
Imogene + Willie offers classic clothing and boots, but the real draw is denim. Practically a shrine to jeans, the boutique has patterns hanging from the rafters, and vintage sewing machines rattle away as you shop. Select your favorite cut, and a...
Save Place
1200 Clinton St #110, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
In 2010, Corsair Artisan Distillery became the first (legal) whiskey producer in Nashville since Prohibition. Tour the facility, then sample a flight of the label’s award-winning spirits. For a taste of fall, try the Pumpkin Spice...
Save Place
1060 E Trinity Ln, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
Grimey’s is the place where Nashvillians buy music and catch numerous in-store performances. The Basement, located in the floor below, is where Nashvillians go for the slate of cutting-edge indie bands booked by Grimey himself. An annex with books...
Save Place
224 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Inside a downtown complex that also houses the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the shiny, 23-story Omni Hotel sits Hatch Show Print, Nashville’s famous letterpress company. Established in 1879, the print shop created show...
Save Place
519 Gallatin Ave B, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Barista Parlor introduced artisanal coffee to Nashville when it opened its lofty, art-filled space in a former auto repair garage in 2012, serving top-notch small-batch roasters from around the country such as Counter Culture, Intelligentsia, and...
Save Place
1006 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208, USA
Leave the cowboy hats and bolo ties to the tourists. Instead, pick up a hand-stitched wool cap or necktie by Otis James. The tailor takes craftsmanship seriously; even his labels are stamped and painted by hand. Watch him at his studio in Marathon...
Save Place
1001 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
This Romanesque Revival landmark has become Nashville’s crown jewel. The city’s main train station from 1900 until the 1970s, when railway service was discontinued, the building sat vacant for decades until it was restored to its former glory and...
Save Place
116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219, USA
After the Grand Ole Opry left the Ryman Auditorium, country legend Roy Acuff said the redbrick building with its Gothic arches and stained glass windows might as well be torn down. The Ryman had been home to performances and...
Save Place
123 12th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan has introduced something totally original to the Nashville dining scene with Chauhan Ale & Masala House. The restaurant, which opened in the Gulch neighborhood in the fall of 2014 serves dishes with Southern...
Save Place
33 Peabody St, Nashville, TN 37210, USA
The Goldberg brothers gave Nashville acclaimed restaurants and bars such as the Catbird Seat and Patterson House, plus a kitschy honky-tonk on Lower Broad. In 2013, they did it again with Pinewood Social, a coffee shop, restaurant, bar, karaoke...
Save Place
1313 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
The best creative spaces should be hard to describe. And that’s the case with this building in East Nashville that hosts a record store, a vintage décor shop, a local designer’s boutique, and a backyard area where bands play on a separate front...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever