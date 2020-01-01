Nashville
8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221, USA
You can eat other things at Loveless Cafe, but if you don't try the flaky buttery biscuits, you're missing out. Carol Fay Ellison started at Loveless as a dishwasher in 1979. She graduated to the stove a few years later and reigned supreme as The...
116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219, USA
After the Grand Ole Opry left the Ryman Auditorium, country legend Roy Acuff said the redbrick building with its Gothic arches and stained glass windows might as well be torn down. The Ryman had been home to performances and...
519 Gallatin Ave B, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Barista Parlor introduced artisanal coffee to Nashville when it opened its lofty, art-filled space in a former auto repair garage in 2012, serving top-notch small-batch roasters from around the country such as Counter Culture, Intelligentsia, and...
1060 E Trinity Ln, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
Grimey’s is the place where Nashvillians buy music and catch numerous in-store performances. The Basement, located in the floor below, is where Nashvillians go for the slate of cutting-edge indie bands booked by Grimey himself. An annex with books...
224 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Inside a downtown complex that also houses the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the shiny, 23-story Omni Hotel sits Hatch Show Print, Nashville’s famous letterpress company. Established in 1879, the print shop created show...
2225 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
A guy called Santa because of his long, white beard owns this trailer painted in Christmas motif in an up-and-coming area just south of downtown. There’s karaoke every night and cheap beer for cash only. A house band plays every Sunday from...
112 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Opened in 2012, Hattie B’s is the new kid on the block for hot chicken, Nashville’s most iconic dish. Still, what the restaurant lacks in history it makes up in flavor, proven by the long queues that don’t seem to diminish until...
123 Ewing Dr #3, Nashville, TN 37207, USA
According to legend, Nashville-style hot chicken began in the 1930s when Thornton Prince's girlfriend dumped cayenne on his fried chicken to get revenge for his cheating ways. But he loved it instead, and eventually opened up a hot chicken shop of...
624 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Visit the cinderblock space in East Nashville or the newer joint off 8th Avenue to taste this Nashville treasure at one of the longest-standing hot chicken restaurants in town. Choose the chicken or whitefish served with white bread and pickles,...
1796 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212, USA
This Nashville institution often has a line out the door and wrapped around the building. (“It moves fast!” everyone will tell you.) Once inside, the scene is no-frills, but it’s not the atmosphere you’re here for—it’s the people, the tradition,...
605 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
This American classic is the go-to meat-and-three restaurant in Nashville—that iconic staple of Southern cooking that consists of, well, a meat and three sides. All walks of life frequent this institution (the Dixie Chicks have been known to...
623 7th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Third Man Records, the Nashville outpost of musician Jack White's record label and store, is hard to define. It's both a retail outlet for vinyl and offices for his label, sure, but it also includes a "novelty lounge" with coin-operated video...
1711 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212, USA
Courtney Webb’s adorable shop, Hey Rooster General Store, has shelves stocked with all sorts of artisan products from local finds like jewelry, printed hand towels, Saturday Morning Pancake Mix ad TruBee Honey to products she’s shipped from other...
3201 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
Remember Iona, the cool chick who had a record store in Pretty in Pink? That’s what this spot reminds me of with its spunky owner Tammy Pope. But rather than records on the ceiling, you’ll find them on the floor and in bins for sale, curated by...
