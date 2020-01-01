Nashville
Collected by Danika Tanzini
1200 Clinton St #110, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
In 2010, Corsair Artisan Distillery became the first (legal) whiskey producer in Nashville since Prohibition. Tour the facility, then sample a flight of the label’s award-winning spirits. For a taste of fall, try the Pumpkin Spice...
2601 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
Imogene + Willie offers classic clothing and boots, but the real draw is denim. Practically a shrine to jeans, the boutique has patterns hanging from the rafters, and vintage sewing machines rattle away as you shop. Select your favorite cut, and a...
1006 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208, USA
Leave the cowboy hats and bolo ties to the tourists. Instead, pick up a hand-stitched wool cap or necktie by Otis James. The tailor takes craftsmanship seriously; even his labels are stamped and painted by hand. Watch him at his studio in Marathon...
4104 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215, USA
At the 100-seat Bluebird Cafe, hear aspiring songwriters as well as chart-topping geniuses perform their original works. Featured on the TV series Nashville, the venue first gained acclaim as a testing ground for country singer-songwriters...
2100 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Located across from Vanderbilt University on West End Avenue, this hotel has been a mainstay in the area for decades. But after a recent renovation, it’s back with some swagger, especially at the new Mason’s restaurant and bar, a Southern-style...
718 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Chef Matt Lackey takes the farm-to-table term to heart by harvesting and bringing fresh vegetables to the restaurant from his family’s Castalian Springs property about 45 minutes from downtown. He partners with many local farmers as well to bring...
1313 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
The best creative spaces should be hard to describe. And that’s the case with this building in East Nashville that hosts a record store, a vintage décor shop, a local designer’s boutique, and a backyard area where bands play on a separate front...
4651 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211, USA
Nashville has the largest Kurdish population in the country, which speaks to its growing diversity. And with that diversity comes great food shopping from places like Sulav International Market—with a Kurdish bakery for fresh flatbread, Halal...
1888 Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
The Silly Goose closed in 2015.
This casual spot wedged between Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Ugly Mugs coffee bursts with color and flavor. Try chef Roderick Bailey’s inventive sandwiches such as the Pink Panther—house-smoked...
1711 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
It’s one of the hardest reservations to score in the country, but not just because of its diminutive size (22 seats in all) or limited days of operation (Wednesday to Saturday; dinner only). For one, the Catbird Seat feels both intimate and...
37 Rutledge St, Nashville, TN 37210, USA
With his high-concept McCrady’s and his more rustic Husk—both in Charleston—chef Sean Brock transformed perceptions of Southern cooking from heavy, simple fare to a culinary tradition that is rich, complex, and filled with...
904 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208, USA
This leather and canvas carrygoods company is named for owner Emil Congdon and the East Tennessee mountain town of Erwin where Emil learned the craft. Emil Erwin has collaborated with Imogene + Willie, a Nashville-based clothing design company,...
700 Taylor St, Nashville, TN 37208, USA
Rolf and Daughters opened in 2012 in the midst of a restaurant boom, but even with all the new options in Nashville, it has remained one of the hottest tables in town. Located in the 100-year-old Werthan factory building in Germantown, the...
33 Peabody St, Nashville, TN 37210, USA
The Goldberg brothers gave Nashville acclaimed restaurants and bars such as the Catbird Seat and Patterson House, plus a kitschy honky-tonk on Lower Broad. In 2013, they did it again with Pinewood Social, a coffee shop, restaurant, bar, karaoke...
1603 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Across the Cumberland River from downtown, residential East Nashville got its first taste of hipster cool in 2016 when this Instagram-friendly bed-and-breakfast opened in a renovated Queen Anne mansion. Like its sister property in Brooklyn, Urban...
