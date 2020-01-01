Nashville
Collected by Megan Helgeson
1060 E Trinity Ln, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
Grimey’s is the place where Nashvillians buy music and catch numerous in-store performances. The Basement, located in the floor below, is where Nashvillians go for the slate of cutting-edge indie bands booked by Grimey himself. An annex with books...
1628 Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Bean-to-bar chocolate maker Scott Witherow has earned all sorts of accolades for his chocolate bars made with Southern spin such as the Salt and Pepper or Buttermilk White. Several restaurants around town like Rolf and Daughters use his chocolate...
1 Cannery Row, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Lately, the sounds of Music City have trended toward rock and folk, especially in the Eighth Avenue South District. One Cannery Row offers three venues under one roof that have hosted the likes of the North Mississippi Allstars, She & Him, and...
8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221, USA
You can eat other things at Loveless Cafe, but if you don't try the flaky buttery biscuits, you're missing out. Carol Fay Ellison started at Loveless as a dishwasher in 1979. She graduated to the stove a few years later and reigned supreme as The...
1200 Clinton St #110, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
In 2010, Corsair Artisan Distillery became the first (legal) whiskey producer in Nashville since Prohibition. Tour the facility, then sample a flight of the label’s award-winning spirits. For a taste of fall, try the Pumpkin Spice...
519 Gallatin Ave B, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Barista Parlor introduced artisanal coffee to Nashville when it opened its lofty, art-filled space in a former auto repair garage in 2012, serving top-notch small-batch roasters from around the country such as Counter Culture, Intelligentsia, and...
2100 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Ever heard of a bonut? Neither had we until we visited Biscuit Love, a cult-favorite breakfast spot in Nashville's happening Gulch neighborhood, where morning queues often exceed an hour on weekends. And bonuts—deep-fried biscuit dough slathered...
2506, 1808 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
The exterior of this Midtown lodging won’t win any design awards—the building previously housed an insurance company—but that’s what makes the art-filled, wood-accented lobby such a pleasant surprise upon arrival. With its plush leather sofas and...
Radnor Lake, Oak Hill, TN 37027, USA
Once on a trip to this wooded park by tranquil Radnor Lake, I spotted an owl, three wild turkeys, two deer and musician Peter Frampton, who had just moved back to town. Only in Nashville. This popular park is located in Davidson Country just south...
319 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Located in the booming Gulch neighborhood, Hops + Crafts, which opened in summer of 2013, features 36 craft beers on tap at a time for tasting by the glass or taking home in growlers in 32-ounce or 64-ounce options. While they feature beers from...
