Nashville

Collected by Cortney
Planning a quest to eat, drink and get down with some live music in Nashville...


One Cannery Row

1 Cannery Row, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Lately, the sounds of Music City have trended toward rock and folk, especially in the Eighth Avenue South District. One Cannery Row offers three venues under one roof that have hosted the likes of the North Mississippi Allstars, She & Him, and...



Etch Restaurant

303 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37201, USA
This downtown restaurant led by Chef Deb Paquette, a longtime favorite in the food community in Nashville, offers a chic magic carpet ride that might include Moroccan-spiced venison with sweet potato guava, ginger grits, pear butter and cranberry...



Layla's Bluegrass Inn

418 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
It's easy to get mixed up in a too-touristy crowd at the downtown honky-tonks, but Layla's (as well as Robert's) rarely disappoint. The ambience won't be fancy, but it will be real. And you'll either hear classic country covers or a more...



400 Degrees

319 Peabody St, Nashville, TN 37210, USA
As you head away from downtown on 4th Avenue, look closely for this sign or you'll miss it. And know that the popular downtown chicken joint's owner stood many a minute in the line at Prince's (the original Nashville-style hot chicken joint) until...



Corsair Artisan Distillery

1200 Clinton St #110, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
In 2010, Corsair Artisan Distillery became the first (legal) whiskey producer in Nashville since Prohibition. Tour the facility, then sample a flight of the label’s award-winning spirits. For a taste of fall, try the Pumpkin Spice Moonshine.



Third Man Records

623 7th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Third Man Records, the Nashville outpost of musician Jack White's record label and store, is hard to define. It's both a retail outlet for vinyl and offices for his label, sure, but it also includes a "novelty lounge" with coin-operated video...



Jackalope Brewing Co

701 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
The two women who founded this brewery met during school in Scotland (over beers, of course). About eight years later Bailey Spaulding and Robyn Virball joined forces to create the brewery, and later welcomed Steve Wright as an owner. Look for...



Arnold’s Country Kitchen

605 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
This American classic is the go-to meat-and-three restaurant in Nashville—that iconic staple of Southern cooking that consists of, well, a meat and three sides. All walks of life frequent this institution (the Dixie Chicks have been known to...



Hops & Crafts

319 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Located in the booming Gulch neighborhood, Hops + Crafts, which opened in summer of 2013, features 36 craft beers on tap at a time for tasting by the glass or taking home in growlers in 32-ounce or 64-ounce options. While they feature beers from...



Yazoo Brewing Company

910 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
One of Nashville's most popular local breweries celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, but it was unofficially founded when Linus Hall bought a homebrew kit off the back pages of Rolling Stone magazine. Years later and more education at the...



Station Inn

402 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
At first pass, you might think the Station Inn is nothing special, a little dumpy even—an old cinder-block box in the heart of the shiny new condos and restaurants in The Gulch. Inside, it's dark, with a dropped ceiling and a mishmash...



Grimey's New & Preloved Music

1060 E Trinity Ln, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
Grimey's is the place where Nashvillians buy music and catch numerous in-store performances. The Basement, located in the floor below, is where Nashvillians go for the slate of cutting-edge indie bands booked by Grimey himself. An annex with books...



The Arts Company

215 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219, USA
Located in a historic 6,000-square-foot building downtown, the Arts Company is a fixture of Nashville's 5th Avenue of the Arts. The popular gallery focuses on contemporary work, with everything from paintings and sculptures to photography on...



3rd & Lindsley

818 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37210, USA
Tucked in a strip-mall space a few blocks from downtown, this spot named for its cross streets has hosted some big acts over the nearly 20 years it has been open. Guests at the venue can relax at tables too with full menu (appetizers, sandwiches,...



Old Made Good

Nashville, TN, USA
When the spunky ladies behind this stylish vintage boutique moved to a larger location earlier this year, they had a near glitter catastrophe when they tried to pattern the floors after a favorite pair of gold glitter shoes. But rather than let it...



The Patterson House

1711 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
A host will show you to your seat behind the thick velvet curtain at this gorgeous bar with expertly crafted cocktails. You'll smell the house-made bitters and hear the clink of several kinds of ice created to best suit the cocktails as a...



The Bluebird Cafe

4104 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215, USA
At the 100-seat Bluebird Cafe, hear aspiring songwriters as well as chart-topping geniuses perform their original works. Featured on the TV series Nashville, the venue first gained acclaim as a testing ground for country singer-songwriters...



Fort Houston

2020 Lindell Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
This up-and-coming area near Greer Stadium, where the Nashville Sounds baseball team plays, holds an art crawl on the first Saturday of every month, with hours running until 11 p.m. Bounce around between several galleries in the area, but begin at...



Emil Erwin

904 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208, USA
This leather and canvas carrygoods company is named for owner Emil Congdon and the East Tennessee mountain town of Erwin where Emil learned the craft. Emil Erwin has collaborated with Imogene + Willie, a Nashville-based clothing design company,...



Blackstone Restaurant & Brewery

2312 Clifton Ave, Nashville, TN 37209, USA
Kent Taylor co-founded Blackstone Brewery with Stephanie Weins in 1994, long before the current craft beer boom. After 17 years in the business, Blackstone opened a new brewing facility and bottling operation two years ago. So in addition to...



Gruhn Guitars Inc

2120 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
This famed guitar shop opened in 1970 and recently relocated from downtown to this space on 8th Ave. It's where you'll find an enormous range of equipment from starter guitars to a 1940 Stromberg Master 400 owned by Freddie Green in the Count...



I Dream of Weenie

113 S 11th St, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
It's not like the fleet of mobile trucks around town, because this hot dog purveyor working out of a VW bus stays parked in the heart of East Nashville's Five Points. The menu includes tofu dogs as well as beef and turkey with variations such as...



Santa’s Pub

2225 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
A guy called Santa because of his long, white beard owns this trailer painted in Christmas motif in an up-and-coming area just south of downtown. There's karaoke every night and cheap beer for cash only. A house band plays every Sunday from...



Holland House Bar and Refuge

935 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
This beautiful little bar and restaurant with chandeliers and exposed brick through plaster is a favorite in this enclave of East Nashville for its cocktails. And should you crave a change of scenery, The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden...



Fond Object

1313 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
The best creative spaces should be hard to describe. And that's the case with this building in East Nashville that hosts a record store, a vintage décor shop, a local designer's boutique, and a backyard area where bands play on a separate front...



Live True Vintage and Vinyl

3201 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
Remember Iona, the cool chick who had a record store in Pretty in Pink? That's what this spot reminds me of with its spunky owner Tammy Pope. But rather than records on the ceiling, you'll find them on the floor and in bins for sale, curated by...



Prince's Hot Chicken Shack

123 Ewing Dr #3, Nashville, TN 37207, USA
According to legend, Nashville-style hot chicken began in the 1930s when Thornton Prince's girlfriend dumped cayenne on his fried chicken to get revenge for his cheating ways. But he loved it instead, and eventually opened up a hot chicken shop of...



Grand Ole Opry

2804 Opryland Dr, Nashville, TN 37214, USA
The radio show that made country music famous, the Grand Ole Opry aired its first broadcast in 1925 and continues to entertain music lovers to this day. Held weekly, the show involves a fast-moving, rotating cast of musicians performing onstage,...



Radnor Lake

Radnor Lake, Oak Hill, TN 37027, USA
Once on a trip to this wooded park by tranquil Radnor Lake, I spotted an owl, three wild turkeys, two deer and musician Peter Frampton, who had just moved back to town. Only in Nashville. This popular park is located in Davidson Country just south...



Sulav International Market

4651 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211, USA
Nashville has the largest Kurdish population in the country, which speaks to its growing diversity. And with that diversity comes great food shopping from places like Sulav International Market—with a Kurdish bakery for fresh flatbread, Halal...



Carnton

1345 Eastern Flank Cir, Franklin, TN 37064, USA
A historic plantation, Carnton played a crucial role in the Battle of Franklin in 1864. During the pivotal clash, the house served as a large field hospital for some of the more than 1,750 Confederate soldiers who ultimately lost their lives over...



Warner Parks

50 Vaughn Rd, Nashville, TN 37221, USA
Edwin and Percy Warner Parks -- collectively known as the Warner Parks -- include more than 2,600 acres as the largest municipally administered parks in Tennessee. Located just nine miles from downtown Nashville, the parks include a Nature Center,...


