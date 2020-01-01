Nashville
Collected by Robert Sicklesteel
519 Gallatin Ave B, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Barista Parlor introduced artisanal coffee to Nashville when it opened its lofty, art-filled space in a former auto repair garage in 2012, serving top-notch small-batch roasters from around the country such as Counter Culture, Intelligentsia, and...
1 Cannery Row, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Lately, the sounds of Music City have trended toward rock and folk, especially in the Eighth Avenue South District. One Cannery Row offers three venues under one roof that have hosted the likes of the North Mississippi Allstars, She & Him, and...
123 Ewing Dr #3, Nashville, TN 37207, USA
According to legend, Nashville-style hot chicken began in the 1930s when Thornton Prince's girlfriend dumped cayenne on his fried chicken to get revenge for his cheating ways. But he loved it instead, and eventually opened up a hot chicken shop of...
605 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
This American classic is the go-to meat-and-three restaurant in Nashville—that iconic staple of Southern cooking that consists of, well, a meat and three sides. All walks of life frequent this institution (the Dixie Chicks have been known to...
1200 Clinton St #110, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
In 2010, Corsair Artisan Distillery became the first (legal) whiskey producer in Nashville since Prohibition. Tour the facility, then sample a flight of the label’s award-winning spirits. For a taste of fall, try the Pumpkin Spice...
1006 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208, USA
Leave the cowboy hats and bolo ties to the tourists. Instead, pick up a hand-stitched wool cap or necktie by Otis James. The tailor takes craftsmanship seriously; even his labels are stamped and painted by hand. Watch him at his studio in Marathon...
2225 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
A guy called Santa because of his long, white beard owns this trailer painted in Christmas motif in an up-and-coming area just south of downtown. There’s karaoke every night and cheap beer for cash only. A house band plays every Sunday from...
215 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219, USA
Located in a historic 6,000-square-foot building downtown, the Arts Company is a fixture of Nashville’s 5th Avenue of the Arts. The popular gallery focuses on contemporary work, with everything from paintings and sculptures to photography on...
2120 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
This famed guitar shop opened in 1970 and recently relocated from downtown to this space on 8th Ave. It’s where you’ll find an enormous range of equipment from starter guitars to a 1940 Stromberg Master 400 owned by Freddie Green in the Count...
732 Mcferrin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Mas Tacos owner Teresa Mason helped kick off the modern food truck craze in Nashville from a 1970s Winnebago. Today, she runs her business out of a brick-and-mortar shop in Greenwood, but you can still occasionally find the truck on the road and...
731 Mcferrin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. The Pharmacy offers a unique environment in Nashville, as the city's eating scene generally ranges from swanky lounges to honky tonk bars. In this casual setting, college students are found chatting on the...
