Nashville
Collected by Deborah Ashen
623 7th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Third Man Records, the Nashville outpost of musician Jack White's record label and store, is hard to define. It's both a retail outlet for vinyl and offices for his label, sure, but it also includes a "novelty lounge" with coin-operated video...
1 Cannery Row, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Lately, the sounds of Music City have trended toward rock and folk, especially in the Eighth Avenue South District. One Cannery Row offers three venues under one roof that have hosted the likes of the North Mississippi Allstars, She & Him, and...
224 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Inside a downtown complex that also houses the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the shiny, 23-story Omni Hotel sits Hatch Show Print, Nashville’s famous letterpress company. Established in 1879, the print shop created show...
222 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Rhinestones, tassels, boots so pointy they'd make toes bleed...what more could you expect from Nashville's monument to the music that made it famous? Well, plenty more, as it turns out. The Hall of Fame contains some seriously impressive artifacts...
818 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37210, USA
Tucked in a strip-mall space a few blocks from downtown, this spot named for its cross streets has hosted some big acts over the nearly 20 years it has been open. Guests at the venue can relax at tables too with full menu (appetizers, sandwiches,...
2120 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
This famed guitar shop opened in 1970 and recently relocated from downtown to this space on 8th Ave. It’s where you’ll find an enormous range of equipment from starter guitars to a 1940 Stromberg Master 400 owned by Freddie Green in the Count...
1300 Clinton St, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Sarah Souther started out making her inventive marshmallows at a commissary and selling them at restaurants and shops around town. Now she has a brick-and-mortar shop in Marathon Village (a giant brick building where cars were made in the early...
2804 Opryland Dr, Nashville, TN 37214, USA
The radio show that made country music famous, the Grand Ole Opry aired its first broadcast in 1925 and continues to entertain music lovers to this day. Held weekly, the show involves a fast-moving, rotating cast of musicians performing onstage,...
4104 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215, USA
At the 100-seat Bluebird Cafe, hear aspiring songwriters as well as chart-topping geniuses perform their original works. Featured on the TV series Nashville, the venue first gained acclaim as a testing ground for country singer-songwriters...
1628 Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Bean-to-bar chocolate maker Scott Witherow has earned all sorts of accolades for his chocolate bars made with Southern spin such as the Salt and Pepper or Buttermilk White. Several restaurants around town like Rolf and Daughters use his chocolate...
116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219, USA
After the Grand Ole Opry left the Ryman Auditorium, country legend Roy Acuff said the redbrick building with its Gothic arches and stained glass windows might as well be torn down. The Ryman had been home to performances and...
519 Gallatin Ave B, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Barista Parlor introduced artisanal coffee to Nashville when it opened its lofty, art-filled space in a former auto repair garage in 2012, serving top-notch small-batch roasters from around the country such as Counter Culture, Intelligentsia, and...
2601 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
Imogene + Willie offers classic clothing and boots, but the real draw is denim. Practically a shrine to jeans, the boutique has patterns hanging from the rafters, and vintage sewing machines rattle away as you shop. Select your favorite cut, and a...
112 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Opened in 2012, Hattie B’s is the new kid on the block for hot chicken, Nashville’s most iconic dish. Still, what the restaurant lacks in history it makes up in flavor, proven by the long queues that don’t seem to diminish until...
1000 Gallatin Ave C, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Sit at one of the picnic tables under a mostly open-air shed and listen to the blues while you wait for your chicken at this East Nashville spot off Gallatin Road. But if the vibe is no-frills, the spicy Nashville-style hot chicken will have you...
605 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
This American classic is the go-to meat-and-three restaurant in Nashville—that iconic staple of Southern cooking that consists of, well, a meat and three sides. All walks of life frequent this institution (the Dixie Chicks have been known to...
303 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37201, USA
This downtown restaurant led by Chef Deb Paquette, a longtime favorite in the food community in Nashville, offers a chic magic carpet ride that might include Moroccan-spiced venison with sweet potato guava, ginger grits, pear butter and cranberry...
1308 Adams St, Nashville, TN 37208, USA
Named for founder Phillip Nappi’s grandfather and shoemaker Peter, this warm brick studio showcases fine Italian leather footwear, bags and belts made by hand.
700 Taylor St, Nashville, TN 37208, USA
Rolf and Daughters opened in 2012 in the midst of a restaurant boom, but even with all the new options in Nashville, it has remained one of the hottest tables in town. Located in the 100-year-old Werthan factory building in Germantown, the...
731 Mcferrin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. The Pharmacy offers a unique environment in Nashville, as the city's eating scene generally ranges from swanky lounges to honky tonk bars. In this casual setting, college students are found chatting on the...
