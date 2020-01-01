Naples Italy
Collected by Julio
Naples is famous for presepi: elaborate and complex nativity scenes that can reach huge dimensions. The tradition is now based around Via San Gregorio Armeno, which is lined with shops selling everything to make your own version.
Via dei Tribunali, 253, 80139 Napoli NA, Italy
This small octagonal church was built for an institution founded in 1601 by local aristocrats. Their charitable acts are illustrated in Caravaggio’s famous altarpiece, Seven Acts of Mercy, a superb example of the artist’s chiaroscuro style in...
Via Eldorado, 3, 80132 Napoli NA, Italy
The fortified Ovo (or "egg") Castle stands on the island of Megaris, a port created by the inhabitants of ancient Parthenope. The common legend explaining the name is that when the Roman poet Virgil stayed here in the 1st century B.C.E., he buried...
Via S. Pasquale, 51, 80121 Napoli NA, Italy
“It’s not just the spectacular view or the bar’s perfectly executed Aperol spritz cocktail that makes this hotel so special,” says Nancy Silverton, chef at Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles. “It’s the attentive but not overbearing staff. You probably...
Piazza Museo, 19, 80135 Napoli NA, Italy
The Museo Archeologico Nazionale di Napoli is home to the greatest collection of ancient art and artifacts in the world, mainly made up of the Farnese family’s fantastic haul of ancient Greek and Roman sculpture and pieces salvaged from the...
Piazza del Plebiscito, 80132 Napoli NA, Italy
San Francesco di Paola Church is located in Piazza del Plebiscito, which is one of the largest squares in Naples. The Church was constructed as an imitation to the Pantheon in Roma and was built as a tribute to Napoleon. It is one of the elegant...
Piazzetta Nilo, 80134 Napoli NA, Italy
Piazzetta Nilo Known also as Largo Corpo di Napoli, got its name from the statue of the Nile God. The Piazzetta is located in the Historic center of Naples, which is considered the first historic core of the city. (Naples was declared a World...
Centro Direzionale Isola E7, 80143 Napoli NA, Italy
As someone who is always looking for a chocolate stores while traveling to different places, I was thrilled to find Gay Odin. I’ve been eating good chocolates in different places in the world but Gay Odin is by far, the BEST chocolate I’ve ever...
Via S. Gregorio Armeno, 8, 80138 Napoli NA, Italy
Giuseppe Marco Ferrigno is one of the most known for its Neapolitan terracotta traditional characters. Started also as a family business since 1838, Ferrigno family passes the mastering of traditional terracotta figures from one generation to...
Via Chiaia, 1/2, 80132 Napoli NA, Italy
The most famous café in town, this historic spot oozes period charm and maintains much of its original Belle Epoque decor. The main bar is for stand-up coffees and aperitivi, but there are several cozy salons for a sit-down treat. The terrace is a...
Via Partenope, 38, 80121 Napoli NA, Italy
The Quartieri Spagnoli and the Decumani neighborhoods in Naples are intriguing to walk through but claustrophobic to sleep in. Streets are so narrow that about the best you can ask for in a hotel view is a couple of meters between your window and...
Via Cesare Sersale, 1, 80139 Napoli NA, Italy
A Naples legend well before Julia Roberts (in Eat, Pray, Love) gave it celebrity sheen, Da Michele was opened by the Condurro family in 1930. The only pizzas are marinara and margherita, and they are pure classics. 39/081-553-9204. Read Tom...
Riviera di Chiaia, 287, 80122 Napoli NA, Italy
Tiemaker Maurizio Marinella was 10 years old when his grandfather Eugenio and father, Luigi, began teaching him the essentials of tailoring. Now he oversees the waterfront salon, founded in 1914, that has created ties for style-conscious customers...
Tramontano’s leather goods—all made by local artisans—are both functional and fashionable, with bags, briefcases, belts and accessories made from natural leathers and finished with chunky buckles. This family business was founded well over a...
Via Duomo, 228, 80138 Napoli NA, Italy
Dedicated to Naples’s patron saint, the medieval cathedral of San Gennaro is hidden behind a bland, pseudo-Gothic facade. But the dimly lit interior is splendid, home to paintings by Luca Giordano and his followers and topped by a magnificent gilt...
Via Vittorio Emanuele III, 80133 Napoli NA, Italy
Known locally as the Maschio Angioino, this forbidding castle was built by Charles I of Anjou in 1279 and then used as a royal residence by successive Angevin monarchs; the magnificent carved triumphal arch was added in the 15th century. Today the...
Vico Due Porte a Toledo, 39/40, 80134 Napoli NA, Italy
In Pignasecca, I found another of Naples’ artisans of elegance: Mario Talarico. Talarico sat at a 200-year-old worktable, fashioning a gnarled piece of wood into a shaft over which an umbrella mechanism would smoothly slide. “I grew up in this...
Viale Cavalleggeri D'Aosta, 84, 80124 Napoli NA, Italy
Pescheria Mattiucci is a fish store by day that transforms itself into a small standing-room-only restaurant a few nights of the week. Mattiucci is an old family operation, but this place is the brainchild of a young son, Luigi Mattiucci. Luigi...
Via San Carlo, 15, 80132 Napoli NA, Italy
I just love the huge space and the glass ceiling of Galleria Umberto. It is located across from Teatro di San Carlo and despite its modern look, I was surprised to find out that it was built between 1887–1891. The Galleria was named for Umberto I,...
Piazza San Gaetano, 80138 Napoli NA, Italy
The austere appearance of this 13th-century church is a perfect antidote to an overload of dripping gilt and inlaid marble. The wide nave is flanked by elegant Gothic arches and some fine tombs, and the apse displays a beautiful cross-vaulted...
Italy, Via Benedetto Croce, 42, 80134 Napoli NA, Italy
This ancient street literally splits old Naples in two and was the decumanus inferior (minor road) of the ancient Roman city. Forming an arrow-straight line from Piazza Gesù Nuovo in the west, it is mainly pedestrianized and always crowded with a...
Via S. Gregorio Armeno, 1, 80138 Napoli NA, Italy
Housing the relics of Saints Gregory and Patricia (whose blood ‘liquifies’ each Tuesday), 16th-century San Gregorio was built on the site of a Roman temple and is one of the finest examples of Baroque style in the city. Among the lavish...
Piazza del Gesù Nuovo, 18, 80134 Napoli NA, Italy
The interior of Santa Chiara is a serene, luminous space that provides a perfect setting for its fabulous Angevin funerary sculpture, most notably the tomb of Robert d’Anjou (1343-45) towering over the main altar, and created by the Florentine...
