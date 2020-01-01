Where are you going?
Naples

Collected by Patrick Billings
Marina Piccola 73

Via Marina Piccola, 73, 80067 Sorrento NA, Italy
The knock on my door came at 7.30am. "Room service?" I opened the door and a waiter was balancing an impossibly large silver tray above his shoulder. I thought I'd just ordered a bagel and yoghurt. "Where would you like to take your breakfast?" he...
Sorrento

80067 Sorrento, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy
Olive oil is the life blood of Italy as if it flows through the rivers and roads throughout the entire country. If you get the chance, stop by an olive oil factory and see how it's done. During pressing season each fall, barrels filled with...
Sorrento

80067 Sorrento, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy
I arrived in Sorrento on a hot Summer day. The sun was shining and the Bay of Naples sparkled under the clear blue sky. In the distance, I could see and Mt. Vesuvius on my right and to my left I could make out the Isle of Capri. After I checked...
Sorrento

Via Luigi de Maio, 35, 80067 Sorrento NA, Italy
Italy is famous not only for the ancient ruins and Renaissance palazzos of its cities but also for the quiet life, or dolce far niente. In its country and seaside towns, there is nothing more enjoyable than taking the time to savor the mozzarella,...
Da Luigi ai Faraglioni

Via dei Faraglioni, 5, 80073 Capri NA, Italy
When I think about Da Luigi ai Faraglioni, I have vague recollections of wine and pasta, sun and flip flops. It's like trying to remember to a dream, but I can only remember fleeting moments like sunburns and happiness. I guess what I am saying is...
via Matteotti

Via Matteotti, 80076 Capri NA, Italy
When I go to Capri for a day trip I wake up thinking about this drink. When we are staying in Capri I sometime have one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Made to order with freshly squeezed orange juice and tart, icy, lemon granita. You can...
