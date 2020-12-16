Napa With Kids
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The town of Napa is a small, country village at heart—with a big reputation. It boasts world-class vineyards and some of the best restaurants in the country. Visitors should get out and explore, taking in vistas that rival those of Tuscany.
100 Rapp Ln, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Open-to-the-public horseback riding is hard to find in Napa Valley, but this outfitter based out of Shadybrook Estate, just east of Napa, fills the need. It offers 30- or 50-minute tours of Rapp Ranch Estate, a sprawling vineyard...
1275 McKinstry St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
There’s something romantic about train travel isn’t there? And when the journey is on tracks that have been around for more than 150 years in one of the word's most scenic wine regions, the ride is even sweeter. If you’re looking for a splurge,...
Napa, CA, USA
I love wine, but even I need a break from wine tasting. A nice way to break up a day of eating and drinking in Napa Valley is to explore the great art on display for free in downtown Napa. Every other year, the Arts Council Napa Valley curates a...
3801 St Helena Hwy, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Situated on the east side of the Mayacamas Mountains between Calistoga and St. Helena, the 1,900-acre Bothe–Napa Valley State Park offers something that’s otherwise hard to find in the valley: open space. The park features miles...
4086 Byway E, Napa, CA 94558, USA
If you really want to get a feel for the beauty of Napa, take to the air. We spent a glorious hour or so floating above the valley of the vines, after being picked up from our hotel, taken to the venue and given coffee and something to snack on...
1299 Tubbs Ln, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
No, this isn’t the Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park. But it is a naturally occurring geyser powered by a subterranean volcano, and it does go off every 20 to 30 minutes without fail, making it, you guessed...
610 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Think of the Oxbow like a high-end shopping mall for food and wine. On the east side of the Napa River, the market brings together a number of epicurean purveyors under one roof (well, technically, it’s three different roofs). The result:...
540 Main St Ste 100, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Artisanal wares for all your gifting needs can be found at the Napa General Store. When the shopping is done, the cafe and wine bar will replenish you.
933 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
The line for burgers and fries at Gott's Roadside (formerly Taylor's Refresher and don't you forget it) in St. Helena can be ridiculous in the afternoon, but if you go in the morning, you'll have your choice of picnic tables—either in front...
520 Main St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
There are bakeries and then there is Sweetie Pies, the downtown Napa sweet shop that crafts some of the most delectable and one-of-a-kind goodies. Consider the giant homemade Oreo: two moist chocolate cookies sandwiching sweet icing. There...
610 1st St #1, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Napa's Three Twins Ice Cream: so good! Flavors like chocolate orange confetti, dad's cardamom, lemon cookie, and sea salted caramel are both respite from the summer heat and flavorful surprises.
1321 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
From chocolate cabernet sauce on ice cream to freshly made brittles and exquisite chocolates, Anette's Chocolate and Ice Cream shop in Downtown Napa is the place to indulge in Napa when you want a little break from wine. The shop is reminiscent of...
6476 Washington Street, (behind Ad Hoc), Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Tucked behind his restaurant Adhoc is a small shack serving two items: fried chicken and bbq pork. Each selection comes with potato salad, cole slaw and corn bread, the perfect sides for these picnic favorites. You can enjoy your lunch at one of...
1413 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Hungry customers line up and down the block for a seat at Café Sarafornia, without question Calistoga’s most popular brunch and lunch spot. The restaurant offers a California spin on an old-school diner, turning out pancakes,...
807 Main St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
While most pizza in the Napa Valley is made with thin crusts and cooked in wood-fired ovens, Velo Pizzeria takes a different approach, featuring a yeast crust that's doughy and chewy and using pizza ovens. The result is more like the...
