Napa with Friends
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
The town of Napa is a small, country village at heart—with a big reputation. It boasts world-class vineyards and some of the best restaurants in the country. Visitors should get out and explore, taking in vistas that rival those of Tuscany.
Save Place
1650 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA 94559, USA
On a recent wine country weekend in Napa Valley, my friend and I stayed at the River Terrace Inn. The hotel is a great base from which to explore downtown Napa, but its restaurant, Terrace Court, is also worth visiting. The comfort-food inspired...
Save Place
1350 3rd St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Originally built as a movie theater in 1937, the Uptown Theatre in Downtown Napa once attracted stars like Clark Gable and Marion Davies, both on the screen and in the seats. Today, it is arguably the best place to see live music in Napa Valley....
Save Place
1425 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
It was my first dinner out in Downtown Napa (the new place to be in Napa Valley), and it set the bar very high for the rest of my stay. My dinner at Oenotri was one of the best I've ever had. From the salad of beets, arugula, and oranges, the...
Save Place
6126 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558, USA
This Napa Valley winery is the only structure in the United States designed by the famed Austrian artist, architect, and ecologist Friedensreich Hundertwasser (1928-2000). The building's playfulness will put a big smile on your face, and best of...
Save Place
975 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
This is one of my favorite places to meet friends that are in California and visiting wine country. It has everything to do with the delicious BBQ, excellent collection about wine, and the casual and convivial atmosphere. Bounty Hunter is in the...
Save Place
5200 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Yes, Napa Valley is known for its wine, but the Di Rosa Preserve highlights the art of Northern California. Rene and Veronica di Rosa had a personal passion for art and artists. Their home, the Di Rosa Preserve, became the focal point not only for...
Save Place
1136 Main St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
The shop will reopen in November 2018 Pottery, paintings, and artisanal jewelry can all be found at Grand Hand. Handcrafted work, much of it by Napa and California locals, is ideal for gifts (for you or others). Gallery shows are always changing;...
Save Place
540 Main St Ste 100, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Artisanal wares for all your gifting needs can be found at the Napa General Store. When the shopping is done, the cafe and wine bar will replenish you.
Save Place
1480 First St Napa, Ca 94559, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Tarla Mediterranean Grill is one of the newest restaurants in Downtown Napa, a city that is quickly becoming known for its diverse, high-quality dining. Tarla is worth adding to a Napa Valley getaway because it has an array of menu options besides...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25