Collected by Laura J. Hernández
1400 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
All Seasons Bistro is easy to walk by without noticing, but those who eat there are treated to an excellent dining experience in Napa Valley, one of the very best areas to eat in the United States. This restaurant has been here for 30 years, on a...
580 Lommel Rd, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Calistoga Ranch sits in a private canyon of the ridge that makes up the eastern side of the Napa Valley. From this secluded spot, the entire valley floor unfolds. On windy nights, you might spot hawks surfing thermal winds just outside your...
610 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Think of the Oxbow like a high-end shopping mall for food and wine. On the east side of the Napa River, the market brings together a number of epicurean purveyors under one roof (well, technically, it’s three different roofs). The result:...
6528 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Oh, Bouchon! Don't let the long line out the door discourage you—these delicious pastries are well worth the wait and the outdoor café tables make for a lovely spot to dig in once you're handed your treats.
1425 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
It was my first dinner out in Downtown Napa (the new place to be in Napa Valley), and it set the bar very high for the rest of my stay. My dinner at Oenotri was one of the best I've ever had. From the salad of beets, arugula, and oranges, the...
610 1st St #9, Napa, CA 94558, USA
I have a thing for authentic Italian food, and this place quickly won me over. Ca' Momi is housed in the foodie lover's Oxbow Public Market just across the river from Downtown Napa. It's a combination of winbar, where you can get small plates and...
Napa, CA, USA
I love wine, but even I need a break from wine tasting. A nice way to break up a day of eating and drinking in Napa Valley is to explore the great art on display for free in downtown Napa. Every other year, the Arts Council Napa Valley curates a...
610 Main St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
When the famous Japanese chef Masaharu Morimoto opened a branch of his eponymous restaurant in downtown Napa it was definitely a game changer for the dining scene, bringing a bit of Vegas-style flash to wine country. To be safe, make a reservation...
1650 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA 94559, USA
On a recent wine country weekend in Napa Valley, my friend and I stayed at the River Terrace Inn. The hotel is a great base from which to explore downtown Napa, but its restaurant, Terrace Court, is also worth visiting. The comfort-food inspired...
Most people come to Napa for the wine, but the Napa Valley is also an amazing place for people who love nature and the outdoors. Napa Valley Adventure Tours offers hiking, biking, and kayaking trips around the Valley. And of course, in addition to...
1314 McKinstry St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
One of the most convenient places to base yourself in Napa, particularly if you're in town for the BottleRock festival, is the Westin Verasa hotel. Set downtown, it's walking distance to shops, restaurants, tasting rooms, and the fair grounds...
575 3rd St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Music and wine seem like the perfect pairing to me. That's why I was so excited when I heard about a new festival coming to Napa this May called BottleRock. The four-day event is being held at the Napa Fairgrounds and combines some of the...
1450 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
With dark walls, natural wood accents, and red curtains in front of the elevators, the trend-setting Andaz hotel feels like more of a scene than any other property in downtown Napa. In the center of downtown Napa, the hotel is mere steps from...
