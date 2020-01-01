Romantic Napa: Champagne for Two
Collected by Maggie Fuller , AFAR Staff
There’s no more peaceful getaway than one to wine country, and no one does it better than Napa Valley. While away the days hot-air ballooning over the bucolic countryside or riding bikes from one tasting room to the next. Pack a basket and picnic in the rolling hills and relax in the rustic-chic luxury of Napa spas. And to top it all off, snag a coveted reservation at one of Napa’s world-renowned restaurants.
4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
This refined 28-acre resort set in the rolling hills between downtown Sonoma and downtown Napa makes guests feel relaxed the moment they check in. The vistas are unobstructed from the resort’s pool areas, and many of the property’s 94...
1712 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
The best time to hit the mineral-fed pools at Indian Springs is just before closing, right around 9:30 p.m. Grab a float noodle, place it behind your neck, float on your back in the 102-degree water, and look up at the stars. No matter how cold...
1240 Duhig Rd, Napa, CA 94559, USA
A replica of the Taittinger-owned Chateau de la Marquetterie in Champagne, Domaine Carneros, perched amid endlessly sprawling vineyards of chardonnay and pinot noir in the Los Carneros growing region between Napa and Sonoma, is like a Disneyland...
6795 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
While the image of riding bicycles through a sun-drenched vineyard is romantic, the reality of biking in wine country can be a rigorous, athletic endeavor. But very few places offer as good a reward for your efforts. The best way to see the lay of...
1458 Lincoln Ave #15, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
It's fun to get up super early once in a while, right? Enjoy a peaceful morning floating over the magnificent north end of Napa Valley. Experience a view unlike any other as the breeze ushers you along scenic grapevine corridors and majestic...
7856 St Helena Hwy, Oakville, CA 94562, USA
Take advantage of the Mediterranean-like climate in Napa Valley (it rarely rains between May and October) and pack a picnic — without compromising on the quality of your cuisine, of course. The Oakville Grocery on Highway 29 has been supplying...
6510 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Start the evening the way every evening should, with oysters and a bottle of sauvignon blanc. Bistro Jeanty's happy hour (Monday through Thursday 4-6pm) includes dollar oysters from the West Coast and a good selection of local white wine. Sit at...
2800 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Krug is an important winery for a couple of reasons: Founded in 1872, it is one of the oldest wineries in Napa Valley and it is here that Robert and Peter Mondavi had their infamous disagreement that led to Robert leaving and starting his...
2181 3rd Ave, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Although only about 15 minutes from downtown Napa, by the time you get to the gates of Meteor Vineyard, you may wonder if you are still in Napa Valley. Where are the balloons and crowded tasting rooms and stretch limos? Not in Coombsville. One of...
755 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, Solage is one of Calistoga’s top lodging options; the trio of overnight accommodations, spa, and Michelin-starred restaurant practically force guests to unwind and relax. The experience starts in the 89...
875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Spending a day at a spa was something that never crossed my mind until I heard about the day spa at the Meritage Resort and Spa just outside Napa, California. I decided to give it a go and emerged a believer. Spa Terra is built in a cave under a...
6534 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Some say that Keller’s second restaurant in Yountville is even better than his flagship, the French Laundry. The rest of us may never know. But Bouchon is open until midnight seven days a week, and you can grab a seat at the bar without a...
6640 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
There was a time when the French Laundry actually washed shirts. Now, that is just a bad joke (as in "They were a bit heavy on the starch; I don't think I'll be going back"). There are those who say Thomas Keller's famous flagship restaurant that...
1275 McKinstry St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
There’s something romantic about train travel isn’t there? And when the journey is on tracks that have been around for more than 150 years in one of the word's most scenic wine regions, the ride is even sweeter. If you’re looking for a splurge,...
