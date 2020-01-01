There’s no more peaceful getaway than one to wine country, and no one does it better than Napa Valley. While away the days hot-air ballooning over the bucolic countryside or riding bikes from one tasting room to the next. Pack a basket and picnic in the rolling hills and relax in the rustic-chic luxury of Napa spas. And to top it all off, snag a coveted reservation at one of Napa’s world-renowned restaurants.