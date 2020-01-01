Napa
Collected by Amber Luiz
6725 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
This venue is temporarily closed for renovations, 10/2018. Ma(i)sonry Napa Valley is a well-curated art gallery and wine tasting room set amidst an eclectic sculpture garden. At this Napa Valley tasting room, originally built in 1904 as a private...
6126 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558, USA
This Napa Valley winery is the only structure in the United States designed by the famed Austrian artist, architect, and ecologist Friedensreich Hundertwasser (1928-2000). The building's playfulness will put a big smile on your face, and best of...
6528 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Oh, Bouchon! Don't let the long line out the door discourage you—these delicious pastries are well worth the wait and the outdoor café tables make for a lovely spot to dig in once you're handed your treats.
1425 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
It was my first dinner out in Downtown Napa (the new place to be in Napa Valley), and it set the bar very high for the rest of my stay. My dinner at Oenotri was one of the best I've ever had. From the salad of beets, arugula, and oranges, the...
610 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Think of the Oxbow like a high-end shopping mall for food and wine. On the east side of the Napa River, the market brings together a number of epicurean purveyors under one roof (well, technically, it’s three different roofs). The result:...
875 Rutherford Rd, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Wine, as they say, belongs at the table. Yet most tasting rooms offer only the wine. For a richer experience, seek out wineries that offer food pairings or, better yet, an entire meal. At Robert Sinskey winery, cookbook author and Chef Maria Helm...
4029 Hagen Rd, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Palmaz Vineyards is a family run estate in the best sense of the term: everyone, from the patriarch to the kids, has a role in running this state-of-the-art California winery. If James Bond wanted to make wine, he would start at Palmaz in the Napa...
5200 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Yes, Napa Valley is known for its wine, but the Di Rosa Preserve highlights the art of Northern California. Rene and Veronica di Rosa had a personal passion for art and artists. Their home, the Di Rosa Preserve, became the focal point not only for...
4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
This refined 28-acre resort set in the rolling hills between downtown Sonoma and downtown Napa makes guests feel relaxed the moment they check in. The vistas are unobstructed from the resort’s pool areas, and many of the property’s 94...
6500 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Grab your helmets and head up to Napa for a fun day with friends. For my birthday this year, several friends brought their bikes up to Napa where we all met at Yountville for a 16-mile loop. We hit five wineries throughout the day, and it was an...
975 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
This is one of my favorite places to meet friends that are in California and visiting wine country. It has everything to do with the delicious BBQ, excellent collection about wine, and the casual and convivial atmosphere. Bounty Hunter is in the...
Most people come to Napa for the wine, but the Napa Valley is also an amazing place for people who love nature and the outdoors. Napa Valley Adventure Tours offers hiking, biking, and kayaking trips around the Valley. And of course, in addition to...
The Vintner's Collective in Downtown Napa offers a different type of wine tasting experience. Garrett, the tasting room owner, carefully chooses the best wines from more than 100 boutique Napa Valley wineries. Visitors are treated to personalized...
Silverado Trail, California, USA
The rolling hills of Napa Valley make for great hiking--they're not too tall, so it's not too strenuous, but the views of the vineyards and surrounding nature are priceless. If you have the good fortune to visit more than once, in different...
Tasting wine is enjoyable pretty much anywhere, but becomes especially so when there's a funky old Airstream involved. The Grade Cellars specializes in sauvignon blanc wines and their tour educates about the process, from harvest to bottling—and...
610 Main St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
When the famous Japanese chef Masaharu Morimoto opened a branch of his eponymous restaurant in downtown Napa it was definitely a game changer for the dining scene, bringing a bit of Vegas-style flash to wine country. To be safe, make a reservation...
Napa, CA, USA
I love wine, but even I need a break from wine tasting. A nice way to break up a day of eating and drinking in Napa Valley is to explore the great art on display for free in downtown Napa. Every other year, the Arts Council Napa Valley curates a...
1450 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
With dark walls, natural wood accents, and red curtains in front of the elevators, the trend-setting Andaz hotel feels like more of a scene than any other property in downtown Napa. In the center of downtown Napa, the hotel is mere steps from...
8815 Conn Creek Rd, Rutherford, CA 94573, USA
Before there can be quality wine, or even quality grapes, there needs to be quality dirt. Frog’s Leap Winery is located in one of the most coveted patches of dirt in the Napa Valley — Rutherford. Which is why, when you visit, owner John Williams...
1245 Spring St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
In St. Helena, what was once Martini House is now a fun new restaurant called Goose & Gander. Go on a warm Friday night, ask for a table outside under the big oak tree, and order this Coastal Pimm's Cup cocktail, made with St. George Terroir...
933 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
The line for burgers and fries at Gott's Roadside (formerly Taylor's Refresher and don't you forget it) in St. Helena can be ridiculous in the afternoon, but if you go in the morning, you'll have your choice of picnic tables—either in front...
1170 Tubbs Ln, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Some of the best Napa Valley winetasting experiences are to be had in the tasting rooms of the smaller wineries along the Silverado Trail. Envy Wines, just north of Calistoga (the northernmost part of Napa Valley), is a great pick if you want...
709 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
If you're headed to wine country for some sipping and spinning, I'd encourage you to start and finish your day at the Clif Family Wine tasting room and their all-bicycles-welcome back porch at Velo Vino in St. Helena. It's the perfect place to...
3340 CA-128, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
When you're driving up from San Francisco, Bennett Lane is the last winery in Napa Valley (meaning that it's the furthest north). The Calistoga tasting room is worth those extra few miles, though, for a couple of reasons. One, the tasting room...
2555 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
The second location of the country’s best cooking school is not just for students. The Greystone campus was originally built in the 1800’s as a gravity flow winery cooperative (as the restoration continues, they often find bottles of...
