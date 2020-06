Nantucket's Best Beaches and Water Activities

Nantucket's 80-plus miles of coastline includes some celebrated and pristine beaches. Although there is access to almost all of them, many are privately owned down to the waterline by individual homeowners who have allowed the public to use them. In return, they ask for visitors to be considerate and to “take only photos, leave only footprints.” Those who want to get onto the water, rather than simply bask next to it, have plenty of options, too.