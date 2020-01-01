Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

'nam

Collected by anna ector
Save Place

Dương Đông, Phú Quốc, Kiên Giang Province

Dương Đông, An Minh, tỉnh Kiên Giang, Vietnam
Prior to going to Phu Quoc, Vietnam my research showed that the "sleepy" fishing village, Duong Dong, was nothing more than a blip you would see between the airport and the island's resort areas. I found this information to be false. Duong Dong...
More Details >
Save Place

Ho Chi Minh City

Phường 7, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

We spent our last day in Ho Chi Minh City with Geoffrey Deetz, a restaurateur and foodie from Oakland, California, who has lived in Vietnam for the past decade and operates the wonderful Black Cat Cafe. He and his Vietnamese girlfriend took us on...

More Details >
Save Place

Ben Thanh Market

Chợ, Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
Jackfruit and dragonfruit on display at a fruit stand in Banh Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh.
More Details >
Save Place

Ha Long Bay

Words can do little justice to the scenery that awaits travelers to Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hundreds of forested limestone karst formations rise from emerald-green waters, looking like slumbering creatures ready to stir. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Phở Bò Gà

Pho Ga (chicken pho) is traditional to northern Vietnam and is served all day. The best time to get it from a local vendor is early in the morning because it's SO fresh and makes for a perfect breakfast. As a side note about this photo, I love...
More Details >
Save Place

Da Lat

Dalat, Lâm Đồng, Vietnam
Vietnamese love the cool climes of this town 5,000 feet above sea level in the highlands of southern Vietnam. Da Lat was "discovered" as a site for a potential town in 1893 by French bacteriologist Alexandre Yersin; before long, it was established...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News States Implement New COVID Restrictions Ahead of Thanksgiving
  4. 4 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
  5. 5 Tips + News Navigating the Latest Travel Restrictions Across the U.S.

More From AFAR

How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
The Ultimate Guide to Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals in 2020
The Ultimate Guide to Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals in 2020
How to Earn Travel Rewards While Holiday Shopping
How to Earn Travel Rewards While Holiday Shopping