Mystical Paradise of Langkawi
Collected by Azul Adnan , AFAR Local Expert
The island of Langkawi (or 'Pulau Langkawi') has many beautiful beach resorts and is a great place for going on holiday, even for the locals. It's also famous for legends and folklore - just the sort of things to keep you occupied if you can pull yourself away from the beach.
Jalan Pantai Dato Syed Omar, Kedah, 07000, MY-09, Malaysia
The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa has a lovely pool overlooking the sea. Perfect for relaxing and taking it easy and doing absolutely nothing. But if you do feel like going out and about, the main town, Kuah, and its jetty is pretty close by.
Jalan Pantai Dato Syed Omar, Kedah, 07000, MY-09, Malaysia
A trip to Langkawi typically means you're there for the nature, culture, and to unwind. After an active day of exploring, instead of indulging in a heavy meal or happy hour, re-energize with a massage. They offer all types of massage and have a...
Jalan Pantai Chenang, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
You're on a hot tropical island. You hear about the Underwater World aquarium where you can see over 4,000 varieties of fish swimming about in over 100 tanks. You enter the complex and you're greeted by...Rockhopper penguins! Hmm...still, they're...
Jalan Pantai Chenang, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
Apart from marvelling at the wonderful array of fish in the largest aquarium in Malaysia, the Underwater World Langkawi, you can also find a nice collection of sea shells. Each one is carefully labelled with their scientific name, shape, and where...
Kompleks Kraf Langkawi, Jalan Teluk Yu, Mukim Bohor, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
Whenever I travel, I must buy at least one souvenir from each of the places I visit. And I usually make sure it's a locally produced good and not a 'Made in China' keychain (unless, of course, I'm actually visiting China!). If you're like me when...
Jalan Makam Mahsuri, Kampung Mawar, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
On the island legends and folklore have evolved for hundreds of years. The most well-known of these fables tells the story of a beautiful woman named Mahsuri who was unjustly accused of adultery. The maiden was sentenced to death but when the...
Pantai Cenang, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
One of my absolute favourite places to be at is the Meritus Club Lounge at the Meritus Pelangi Beach Resort in Langkawi. You have access to the lounge if you're staying at one of the suites or Club rooms. Breakfast and tea are served here and it...
Jalan Pantai Kok, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
If you want to go to a place where you can enjoy your food while 'boat watching', check out Perdana Quay. It's located at the Telaga Harbour Park and has several nice restaurants and cafes. There's a wonderful choice to choose from, including...
Pantai Cenang, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
As you stroll leisurely around the heavenly beachfront of your resort, walking under countless coconut trees, you are strongly advised to read the signs :)
Jalan Tanjung Rhu, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
You may be thinking "Morocco" as you walk into the entrance of your resort but this is actually the Four Seasons in Langkawi. Yes, it is quite a grand hotel, befitting of its reputation.
