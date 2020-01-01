mykonos
Kato Mili, Mikonos 846 00, Greece
Mykonos's 16 windmills have become iconic structures that can be seen from all over the island. At the edge of town, the Boni Windmill details how and why the windmills worked but is open only for limited summer hours. But you don't have to go...
Agias Kiriakis 17, Mikonos 846 00, Greece
Mykonos became a favorite among the jet set in the ‘60s, when Jackie Kennedy Onassis vacationed here. Its main town continues to enchant new arrivals with blue domed churches, windmills, jaunty fishing boats, and the glamorous shops and...
Venetias, Mikonos 846 00, Greece
Mykonos Sandals was founded by Michalis Rampias in 1948, and the Little Venice shop is still run by his family. The sandals are made on-site and will last at least half a lifetime. You will see his simple and stylish leather footwear on the most...
Ornos 846 00, Greece
On a typical day during Mykonos’s high season, you can see why Santa Marina has cemented its status as the ultimate jet-set destination. Megayachts bob in the bright blue waters of Ornos Bay, and a long pier lined with stylish couples curled...
Epar.Od. Mikonou 8, Άγιοι Ανάργυροι 864 00, Greece
I spent two weeks in Mykonos one summer and the majority of nights there I dined at Katerina's, a cozy restaurant overlooking the water in the Little Venice section of town. It's the best place for a sunset drink on the balcony - waves crash below...
Psarrou 846 00, Greece
Psarou Beach is posh rather than party, ringed by upscale hotels and beach clubs and punctuated with a scuba center. The sand is white and the water is turquoise. Restaurants and bars are expensive here, as are the waterside amenities like chairs...
Mikonos 846 00, Greece
The beaches at Mykonos are party beaches, where you swim in the day time and dance at the night time. During the day time, it's sunny and calm, the water is crystal blue and clear. People usually sitting by the beach or swim. At the night, it's a...
Paralia Super Paradise, 846 00, Greece
Super Paradise Beach is a gigantic stretch of sand tucked away next to Paradise Beach. It's only reachable by taxi-ferry or by public bus, but the trek is worth it. It's also a notorious party destination, with a friendly gay community. Super...
Elia 846 00, Greece
Want clear, calm waters away from the crowd? Look no further than Elia Beach in Mykonos. Mykonos is very famous for being a party island, so a bit of peace and quite in the daytime is definitely a plus. If you take a water taxi to this beach- most...
13 Agiou Gerasimou, Mykonos Town, Mykonos 846 00, Greece
Before catching the first boat to Delos, we wanted to grab some breakfast. Wandering up from the old port, we were lucky enough to stumble across this place. The cases were full of pastries of all kinds, and the friendly young baker, whose facial...
Mikonos 846 00, Greece
From the outside, San Giorgio looks like one of Greece’s ubiquitous whitewashed homes. Inside, traditional Greek textiles and locally made furniture adorn the 33 unfussy rooms. Most feature rough-hewn wooden dressers, large circular jute...
Delos, 846 00, Greece
Delos is an ancient Greek city near Mykonos that holds mythological significance as the sunny birthplace of Appollo and Artemis. A guided tour explains ancient metropolitan life and there is also a museum that displays excavated artifacts found...
Mykonos, Mikonos, Greece
The first Greek island you’ll explore on Azamara’s nine-night Greek Isles & Adriatic Voyage is one of the most popular destinations in the Aegean Sea, Mykonos. It’s equally famous for its jet-set scene, photogenic windmills, and “Little Venice...
A gemlike Orthodox church dedicated to St. George, this small and silent little place of refuge is located near the "three wells" in Mykonos Town. The church was built in the 15th century and there are some beautiful icons inside. St. George is a...
Main Street Agios Ioannis, Mikonos 846 00, Greece
Scultpure in progress on the quiet beach of Agios Ioannis. Mykonos offers beach atmospheres that range from hedonistic to tranquil.
Worth a visit. We took the ferry from Mykonos for a 1/2 day. The island of Delos is one of the most important mythological, historical and archaeological sites in Greece. The excavations in the island are among the most extensive in the...
