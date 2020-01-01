Mykonos
Houlakia Bay, Mikonos 846 00, Greece
It is one of the most beautiful hotels in Mykonos. I chose it by accident the very first time I stayed there but ever since it has become my very first choice whenever I visit the island. San Marco is a four stars hotel, located at the Houlakia...
Psarrou 846 00, Greece
Psarou Beach is posh rather than party, ringed by upscale hotels and beach clubs and punctuated with a scuba center. The sand is white and the water is turquoise. Restaurants and bars are expensive here, as are the waterside amenities like chairs...
Mikonos 846 00, Greece
The beaches at Mykonos are party beaches, where you swim in the day time and dance at the night time. During the day time, it's sunny and calm, the water is crystal blue and clear. People usually sitting by the beach or swim. At the night, it's a...
Mykonos, Mikonos, Greece
The first Greek island you’ll explore on Azamara’s nine-night Greek Isles & Adriatic Voyage is one of the most popular destinations in the Aegean Sea, Mykonos. It’s equally famous for its jet-set scene, photogenic windmills, and “Little Venice...
Worth a visit. We took the ferry from Mykonos for a 1/2 day. The island of Delos is one of the most important mythological, historical and archaeological sites in Greece. The excavations in the island are among the most extensive in the...
