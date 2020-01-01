Where are you going?
myanmar yangoon

Collected by Molly Meloy
Feel

No. 124 Pyidaungzu Yeiktha Street, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
In a modern, air-conditioned space that is welcoming to foreigners, Feel serves an astounding variety of traditional Burmese food, from curries and some of Yangon’s best mohinga (the national fish noodle soup) to snake beans served with dried...
Botataung Pagoda

Strand Rd, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
If you're looking for an authentic shopping experience, you can do worse than the Night Market at the Botataung Paya. The Paya, located near the river in Southern Rangoon, is one of the city's grandest sights lit up at night. On the Paya grounds...
Strand Rd

Strand Rd, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
Simply put, Burma is more fun at night. The country comes alive - the nat come out to play, spirits dance from corner to corner, ghosts wait for the bus, and there's more to see, do, and eat than when the sun is shining bright overhead (and...
