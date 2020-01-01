Where are you going?
myanmar

Collected by Ségolène Surrel
Shwedagon Pagoda

Burma’s most important Buddhist temple is layered with tons of gold and adorned with thousands of precious gems. Relics enshrined within the stupa include eight strands of hair that belonged to Siddhartha Gautama. Dress conservatively and be ready...
Feel

No. 124 Pyidaungzu Yeiktha Street, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
In a modern, air-conditioned space that is welcoming to foreigners, Feel serves an astounding variety of traditional Burmese food, from curries and some of Yangon’s best mohinga (the national fish noodle soup) to snake beans served with dried...
The Governor's Residence Hotel

35 Taw Win Rd, Yangon 11191, Myanmar (Burma)
Wooden gangway leading from the entrance to the reception area of the fantastic Governor's Residence hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. Once the official home of the governors of the British Crown Colony of Burma, this is one of the only 5-star hotels in...
