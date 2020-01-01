Myanmar
Collected by Suellen Thompson
Strand Rd, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
If you're looking for an authentic shopping experience, you can do worse than the Night Market at the Botataung Paya. The Paya, located near the river in Southern Rangoon, is one of the city's grandest sights lit up at night. On the Paya grounds...
35 Taw Win Rd, Yangon 11191, Myanmar (Burma)
Wooden gangway leading from the entrance to the reception area of the fantastic Governor's Residence hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. Once the official home of the governors of the British Crown Colony of Burma, this is one of the only 5-star hotels in...
Nyaung-U, Myanmar (Burma)
This was taken during sunrise over the plains of Bagan from a hot air balloon organized by Balloons Over Bagan, a first-rate ballooning outfit--while 300 bucks US might sound expensive, especially for Myanmar, let me assure you that it was worth...
Strand Rd, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
Simply put, Burma is more fun at night. The country comes alive - the nat come out to play, spirits dance from corner to corner, ghosts wait for the bus, and there's more to see, do, and eat than when the sun is shining bright overhead (and...
Bagan, Myanmar (Burma)
The ancient history preserved in the architecture of Bagan provides a unique insight into some of the country's modern political struggles. Throughout Burmese history, religion and rulers have been inextricably linked. The temples of Bagan were...
Inle Lake, Myanmar (Burma)
AFAR note: map would not let me point to location of photo, it is: Indein, Inle Lake, Myanmar. Mountain biking around the sublime setting of Inle Lake was something I've wanted to do for years and was far more incredible than I'd imagined. The...
These are fish carcasses that have been flayed into strips and dried at main market in Sittwe, located in the far western state of Arakhine in Myanmar --they look almost prehistoric! The smell is pretty overwhelming and pretty much exemplifies the...
Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
I visited the U Bein Bridge on a rainy day in Burma (Myanmar), and took a boat ride out even though it was pouring. The bridge is supposedly the longest teak-wood bridge in the world (1.2 km), and you can buy trinkets and jewelry from sellers that...
Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
Mandalay. We flew there to see Amarapura, the ancient royal city for one reason: the old teak walkway without nails, which symbolizes the simplicity and Buddhist flavor of life in Myanmar (Burma). In the late afternoon, we strolled across U Bein...
Take a side trip from the much-traveled Bagan and take a quiet afternoon to dodge the monkeys and relax at the temple atop Mount Popa.
Kaladan River, Myanmar (Burma)
Cattle herders on the alluvial plains that make up the banks of the Kaladan River on the way to Mrauk U from Sittwe in Arakhine State, Myanmar. Scenes of local people engaging in the same activities they have for hundreds (if not thousands) of...
Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area, Nantou County, Taiwan
Sun Moon Lake is Taiwan's largest fresh water lake. When I lived in Nantou County, central Taiwan, I would often ride my scooter to Sun Moon Lake for a bit of fresh air and reflection. One day I drove to the lake and traveled up a hill to the...
