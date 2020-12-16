Myanmar-2014
Collected by Pati D-W
New spots to check out this trip
Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
Mandalay. We flew there to see Amarapura, the ancient royal city for one reason: the old teak walkway without nails, which symbolizes the simplicity and Buddhist flavor of life in Myanmar (Burma). In the late afternoon, we strolled across U Bein...
Young girl and mother at a festival inside Mahamuni Buddha Temple in Mandalay, Myanmar.
Mandalay, Myanmar (Burma)
Traditional Burmese puppets for sale in a woodcarving shop in Mandalay, Myanmar. This shop is located in the Kyauksittan quarter of Mandalay, which is known for its many stone-carving workshops. The Burmese make some of the finest handicrafts in...
Bagan, Myanmar (Burma)
The secret to having a good time in Bagan has nothing to do with getting there - all that takes is faith in a Burmese pilot and his ancient aircraft, or an unwavering belief that your 13-hour bus ride from Yangon will actually deliver you to the...
Bagan, Myanmar (Burma)
The ancient history preserved in the architecture of Bagan provides a unique insight into some of the country's modern political struggles. Throughout Burmese history, religion and rulers have been inextricably linked. The temples of Bagan were...
