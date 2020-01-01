Where are you going?
Myanmar 2013

Collected by Patricia Burns
Amarapura

Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
I visited the U Bein Bridge on a rainy day in Burma (Myanmar), and took a boat ride out even though it was pouring. The bridge is supposedly the longest teak-wood bridge in the world (1.2 km), and you can buy trinkets and jewelry from sellers that...
U Pain (Bain) Bridge

Women planting peanuts by hand on the banks of Taungthaman Lake near the U Bein Bridge in Mandalay, Myanmar.
Schwedegon Pagoda, Yangon, Myanmar

Sunset from the plaza of the Schwedegon Pagoda, Rangoon, Burma.
Popa Hill

Take a side trip from the much-traveled Bagan and take a quiet afternoon to dodge the monkeys and relax at the temple atop Mount Popa.
Schwedegon Pagoda, Yangon, Myanmar

This year marks the 2,600 year anniversary of the Schwedegon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, aka, Rangoon, Burma. The home of 8 hairs of the Buddha, it is the most revered pagoda in Burma. Completely covered in gold leaf and crowned with over 7,000...
Near Dhammayan-gyi, Bagan, Myanmar

Old Bagan, Myanmar (Burma)
There are several excellent viewing pagodas to climb and watch the bloodred sunsets. It's very quiet and peaceful.
Feel

No. 124 Pyidaungzu Yeiktha Street, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
In a modern, air-conditioned space that is welcoming to foreigners, Feel serves an astounding variety of traditional Burmese food, from curries and some of Yangon’s best mohinga (the national fish noodle soup) to snake beans served with dried...
Inle Lake

Inle Lake, Myanmar (Burma)
I arrive at Nyaung Shwe, Inle Lake’s main development, in the dead of night and immediately book myself into a boat tour of the lake, wondering aloud if the notorious Nayar, a mythical dragon with four legs, still patrols the waters. An old man...
Amarapura

Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
Mandalay. We flew there to see Amarapura, the ancient royal city for one reason: the old teak walkway without nails, which symbolizes the simplicity and Buddhist flavor of life in Myanmar (Burma). In the late afternoon, we strolled across U Bein...
Thante

Bagan, Myanmar (Burma)
The secret to having a good time in Bagan has nothing to do with getting there - all that takes is faith in a Burmese pilot and his ancient aircraft, or an unwavering belief that your 13-hour bus ride from Yangon will actually deliver you to the...
Botataung Pagoda

Strand Rd, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
If you're looking for an authentic shopping experience, you can do worse than the Night Market at the Botataung Paya. The Paya, located near the river in Southern Rangoon, is one of the city's grandest sights lit up at night. On the Paya grounds...
Shwedagon Pagoda

Burma’s most important Buddhist temple is layered with tons of gold and adorned with thousands of precious gems. Relics enshrined within the stupa include eight strands of hair that belonged to Siddhartha Gautama. Dress conservatively and be ready...
Shwe-san-daw

Myanmar (Burma)
Sunset over a few of the thousands of temples dotting the plains of Bagan, Myanmar. I took this with a telephoto (300mm) from the top of Shwe San Daw temple (if memory serves)--absolutely stunning view of the unforgettable Bagan sunset.
